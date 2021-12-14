Who was Veronica Forque? Star of MasterChef Celebrity and 'Kika' found dead in Madrid

Spanish actress Veronica Forque passed away on Monday, December 13, 2021, at the age of 66. She was reportedly found dead at her home in Madrid and is believed to have taken her own life.

The National Police discovered the body from the Kika star’s Víctor de la Serna Street residence after an unidentified person alerted authorities about an attempted suicide. Paramedics arrived at the scene but pronounced the actress dead on the scene.

Lost In Film @LostInFilm Rest in peace Veronica Forque (1955-2021), one of the great Spanish actresses of film, theater and television, who worked with directors like Fernando Colomo, Luis G. Berlanga and Pedro Almodovar in films like 'What have I done to deserve this?', 'Matador', and 'Kika'. Rest in peace Veronica Forque (1955-2021), one of the great Spanish actresses of film, theater and television, who worked with directors like Fernando Colomo, Luis G. Berlanga and Pedro Almodovar in films like 'What have I done to deserve this?', 'Matador', and 'Kika'. https://t.co/Gpb0OosgWc

The 66-year-old recently took part in MasterChef Celebrity and opened up about her struggle with depression. She allegedly exited the show due to her mental health battles and said in an interview that she had “enough”:

"Due to life circumstances. I couldn't take it anymore. My body said enough."

A spokesperson for police authorities confirmed the news of her demise to AFP:

“She committed suicide at her home.”

Veronica Forque’s death is currently under investigation and authorities are waiting for “judicial authorization” to move out her body. A vehicle for her funeral service has already arrived and was photographed outside her residence.

Veronica Forque was a huge star in the 1980s and 1990s

Veronica Forque recently appeared on Masterchef Celebrity (Image via Juan Naharro Gimenez/WireImage)

Veronica Forque was a Spanish film, TV, and stage actress. She was considered to be one of the most popular entertainment stars in Spain between 1980s and 1990s. She was born on December 1, 1955, in a family with a rich artistic background.

Her father Jose Maria Forque was a filmmaker and her mother Carmen Vasquez-Vigo was a writer. She grew up with her brother, director Alvaro Forque. Before establishing a career in acting, Forque was a psychology student.

The Madrid-native debuted onstage with dramas like El zoo de cristal and María la mosca and went on to become one of the “leading faces of Spanish comedy.” She rose to fame in 1984 after bagging a role in Pedro Almodovar's film What Have I Done to Deserve This?

The actress also worked with other prominent Spanish directors like Luis Garcia Berlanga and Antonio Mercero. Veronica Forque was best known for playing the lead role in Almodovar's acclaimed film Kika.

She won the best actress prize at the 1994 Goya Awards, one of Spain’s top film honors, for her role in the movie. She also appeared in the 1995 series Pepa y Pepe and the 2003 TV show La vida de Rita. More recently, she appeared in MasterChef Celebrity.

Veronica Forque also received the Nacho Martinez Award at the Gijon International Film Festival in 2008 and 2017, respectively. Unfortunately, the actress passed away on December 13 after a probable suicide.

Also Read Article Continues below

She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, colleagues, and fans but her contribution to the Spanish entertainment industry will always be cherished by contemporaries and future generations alike.

Edited by Prem Deshpande