SALT Entertainment thanks fans for Kim Seon Ho’s wins at 2021 AAAs

Kim Seon Ho might still not choose to appear in public, but his agency SALT Entertainment makes sure his fans know that his comeback will be bigger, better and stronger.

The Hometown Cha Cha Cha actor won the RET Popularity Award, and U+ Idol Live Popularity Award in the actor category. Both categories were measured by fan votes, and despite the personal controversy, Kim Seon Ho’s fans remained as loyal as ever.

In gratitude for the fans’ support, SALT Entertainment posted a photo of the two trophies and wrote a heartfelt caption.

“All of your precious hearts were delivered,” posts Kim Seon Ho’s agency after 2021 AAA’s win

Kim Seon Ho’s reputation dipped drastically when his ex-girlfriend controversy broke out in mid-October. After a couple of back-and-forth official statements and apologies from both the actor and his ex-girlfriend, things looked a little bright. Brands un-archived their advertisement videos with the actor and the Sad Tropics team decided to keep him as their movie’s hero.

Amongst all the accusations, Kim Seon Ho’s fandom stood by his side, never wavering. With their support, the Start-Up actor won two fan awards at the Asia Artist Awards 2021 held on December 2. On December 5, SALT Entertainment, his agency, uploaded an Instagram post thanking fans for their love and support.

The agency wrote in the caption,

“Everyone, your precious hearts were delivered together with these trophies. Thank you for always being a great strength to Kim Seon Ho. To reciprocate everyone's precious hearts, we will become a SALT Entertainment that works hard.”

Even Kim Seon Ho's staff's Instagram posted the same photo with a similar message from his behalf.

호랑이🐯🌤 @seontiger_twt



Sending my sincerest grateful to the fans who give these meaningful awards to me.

Thank you for keep supporting me.

Even I’m still lacking, I will work hard to repay everyone with a better me.



Unfortunately for fans, SALT Entertainment previously announced that Kim Seon Ho would sit out the awards ceremony. He believed it was a bit too early for him to make a public appearance, stated the agency.

Kim Seon Ho’s fans were treated to delightful news in the first week of December. The actor won two AAA awards despite the controversy on December 2. Two days later, on December 4, he marked his official comeback to the acting industry by attending a script reading for his upcoming movie, Sad Tropics.

Usually, fans are showered with fansite or official images of their favorite actors from the production house or the cast and crew themselves. But this time, fans will have to wait a bit longer to get their first look at Kim Seon Ho.

