Who was Charles Ingalls aka CharlestheFirst? Police investigating death of EDM musician found dead in Nashville

At just 25 years of age, EDM musician Charles Ingalls, aka CharlestheFirst, passed away on Friday, December 10, 2021. The news of his tragic demise was announced by his band Lab Group on social media:

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce this. Early this morning our beloved Charles Elias Ingalls passed away in his sleep.”

Early this morning our beloved Charles Elias Ingalls passed away in his sleep. Amongst many things, Charles was a larger than life presence that deeply moved and affected all who knew him. (cont) It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce this.Early this morning our beloved Charles Elias Ingalls passed away in his sleep. Amongst many things, Charles was a larger than life presence that deeply moved and affected all who knew him. (cont) https://t.co/yiQ8RKzS9I

The singer was reportedly found dead by a friend inside his hotel room near McGavock Pike in Nashville around 10.28 am. He was set to appear in a show at The Caverns concert hall in Pelham on Saturday.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department is currently investigating the mysterious death of the musician. Authorities mentioned there was no evidence of trauma in Charles’ body but did not reveal the immediate cause of death. Investigators are currently awaiting toxicology and autopsy reports.

Everything to know about musician Charles Ingalls

Charles Ingalls was a 25-year-old EDM musician from California. He was best known by his stage name CharlestheFirst and was part of the three-piece EDM band, the Lab Group.

He was born in 1996 in the Sierra Nevada Mountains region. According to Eugene Weekly, Charles started singing early on in life and wanted to become a rapper. He was reportedly passionate about storytelling and poetry from a young age.

The youngster made a significant impact on the EDM scene over the past few years and contributed to albums like The Ascent and SOLUS. He joined hands with Kyle Bishoff (Supertask) and Robert Hunter (Potions) to form the Lab Group and released their self-titled EP this summer.

He was also part of the Kompass Music Group and performed in festivals like Electric Forest.

The Lab Group mentioned that the performer was known for his “larger than life” presence and was a great son, brother and friend:

“Amongst many things, Charles was a larger than life presence that deeply moved and affected all who knew him. A son, a brother, a friend, a poet, and an absolutely brilliant musician. He lived his life with a sense of magic and inspiration that most people only dream of.”

The news of Charles’ tragic demise left the EDM industry in shock. Several colleagues and fans took to Twitter to mourn the loss of the musician:

Our hearts break w you💔 As we reflect on this tragedy, and remember the impact Charlesthefirst made in the bass community, our deepest sympathies go out to everyone who worked, lived, and played alongside Charles Ingalls. To his family, the @LABGRP guys, and his entire team…Our hearts break w you💔 As we reflect on this tragedy, and remember the impact Charlesthefirst made in the bass community, our deepest sympathies go out to everyone who worked, lived, and played alongside Charles Ingalls. To his family, the @LABGRP guys, and his entire team…Our hearts break w you💔

Dylan @dgrish47 RIP Charles Ingalls, your music truly spoke to me and got me through so much. I flew for the first time all the way across the country to see you play in Wyoming. You were the center of the best week of my life. #longlivecharles RIP Charles Ingalls, your music truly spoke to me and got me through so much. I flew for the first time all the way across the country to see you play in Wyoming. You were the center of the best week of my life. #longlivecharles

Electric Hawk ⚡️🦅 @Electric_Hawk our love goes out to CharlesTheFirst and his friends/family. a visionary who brought so many of us together for unforgettable memories through his music and passion. the positive impact he had will last forever. find some time to grieve as needed and celebrate his art 💚 our love goes out to CharlesTheFirst and his friends/family. a visionary who brought so many of us together for unforgettable memories through his music and passion. the positive impact he had will last forever. find some time to grieve as needed and celebrate his art 💚

DEPOLARIZE 🏖 FLORIDA @dirtmonkeymusic Charles was one of the kindest & most talented people I’ve ever met - I was not ready to hear that news today… rest in peace brother ❤️ Charles was one of the kindest & most talented people I’ve ever met - I was not ready to hear that news today… rest in peace brother ❤️

PEEKABOO @peekaboobeats i am absolutely heartbroken. Charles was one of the first people i met when i started touring and was not just only the kindest person i knew, but the most inspiring.



will miss you so much man i am absolutely heartbroken. Charles was one of the first people i met when i started touring and was not just only the kindest person i knew, but the most inspiring. will miss you so much man

✨💎✨ @Subtronics Rest in peace Charles, such incredible beautiful music, you where so kind, genuine, and good hearted the times i was lucky enough to be around you, from the bottom of my heart, i’m sending my love to everyone, friends and family, tell your people how much they mean to u Rest in peace Charles, such incredible beautiful music, you where so kind, genuine, and good hearted the times i was lucky enough to be around you, from the bottom of my heart, i’m sending my love to everyone, friends and family, tell your people how much they mean to u

Of The Trees @OfTheTrees i love you so much brother. wake me up from this bad dream i love you so much brother. wake me up from this bad dream https://t.co/HE8IaWrBnq

RΞZZ @OfficialRezz No words. Rest In Peace Charles. No words. Rest In Peace Charles.

Charles Ingalls will be deeply missed by his family, friends, band members, industry associates and fans. However, he will always be remembered for his work and his contribution to the EDM industry.

