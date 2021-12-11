Who was Charles Ingalls aka CharlestheFirst? Police investigating death of EDM musician found dead in Nashville

At just 25 years of age, EDM musician Charles Ingalls, aka CharlestheFirst, passed away on Friday, December 10, 2021. The news of his tragic demise was announced by his band Lab Group on social media:
“It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce this. Early this morning our beloved Charles Elias Ingalls passed away in his sleep.”
The singer was reportedly found dead by a friend inside his hotel room near McGavock Pike in Nashville around 10.28 am. He was set to appear in a show at The Caverns concert hall in Pelham on Saturday.
The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department is currently investigating the mysterious death of the musician. Authorities mentioned there was no evidence of trauma in Charles’ body but did not reveal the immediate cause of death. Investigators are currently awaiting toxicology and autopsy reports.
Everything to know about musician Charles Ingalls
Charles Ingalls was a 25-year-old EDM musician from California. He was best known by his stage name CharlestheFirst and was part of the three-piece EDM band, the Lab Group.
He was born in 1996 in the Sierra Nevada Mountains region. According to Eugene Weekly, Charles started singing early on in life and wanted to become a rapper. He was reportedly passionate about storytelling and poetry from a young age.
The youngster made a significant impact on the EDM scene over the past few years and contributed to albums like The Ascent and SOLUS. He joined hands with Kyle Bishoff (Supertask) and Robert Hunter (Potions) to form the Lab Group and released their self-titled EP this summer.
He was also part of the Kompass Music Group and performed in festivals like Electric Forest.
The Lab Group mentioned that the performer was known for his “larger than life” presence and was a great son, brother and friend:
“Amongst many things, Charles was a larger than life presence that deeply moved and affected all who knew him. A son, a brother, a friend, a poet, and an absolutely brilliant musician. He lived his life with a sense of magic and inspiration that most people only dream of.”
The news of Charles’ tragic demise left the EDM industry in shock. Several colleagues and fans took to Twitter to mourn the loss of the musician:
Charles Ingalls will be deeply missed by his family, friends, band members, industry associates and fans. However, he will always be remembered for his work and his contribution to the EDM industry.