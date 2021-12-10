Who was Ralph Tavares? Member of Grammy award winning group 'Tavares' passes away at 79

Just a few days short of becoming an octogenarian, Musical group Tavares’ member, Ralph Tavares, passed away.

His death was confirmed through Tavares' official Facebook page in the afternoon of December 9. They wrote:

"We Are Saddened To Announce That Our Brother Ralph Has Passed Away. Please Pray For Our Family During This Difficult Time. We Do Know That He Is Now Eternally With Our Lord. We Thank You In Advance For Allowing Us To Mourn Privately As A Family."

The cause of death has not yet been revealed and an official statement regarding the same is awaited from Ralph Tavares’ family members.

The journey of Ralph Tavares and his group

Born as Ralph Edward Vierra Tavares on December 10, 1941, he was a vocalist who gained recognition as a member of the musical group, Tavares.

The band, comprised of five Cape Verdean-American brothers, began performing in 1950s with various name and member changes in the following years. They changed the name of their group in the 1970s as the public changed their preferences to dance-oriented music and Black male groups became more popular.

Posed studio group portrait of Tavares Back L-R: Pooch, Ralph, Tiny, Chubby (Image by Echoes via Getty Images)

Tavares then delivered their first hit in 1973 with their debut album Check It Out, a Top 40 hit on the Billboard Hot 100. They then remained at the top of the Billboard R&B singles chart the following year with the cover songs of Hall & Oates and She’s Gone.

The group then delivered a top 10 pop hit in 1975 with It Only Takes a Minute. It was later taken over by Take That and sampled by Jennifer Lopez in 2007. The group’s single, Heaven Must Be Missing an Angel, remained in 15th position on the Hot 100 in 1976.

Tavares’ version of More Than a Woman was featured in the film Saturday Night Fever in 1977 and remained in 32nd position in the list of Hot 100. It was also a big hit in Europe and reached the seventh position on the UK charts.

A Penny for Your Thoughts was Tavares’ final top 40 hit that made it to the Hot 100 in 1982. It was a recipient of a Grammy nomination in the category of the best R&B performance by a duo or group.

Ralph Tavares retired from the group in 1984 and worked for more than 30 years as a court officer in the New Bedford and Fall River cities of Massachusetts. He rejoined the group in 2014 for a special reunion show.

Public pays tribute to Ralph Tavares on Twitter

All of Tavares' songs were huge hits and remained on top of the Billboard charts. Ralph’s death was a big shock for the music industry, and several people paid tribute to the artist on Twitter.

Métal Noir Gabriel @LionBrethren My dear friend, Ralph Tavares, has just died. My mother last did his hair two weeks ago and he wanted to take home our cavacas and it was before he did a gig at the Hard Rock Cafe in Florida with his brothers (Tavares) opening for the Jacksons. Heaven has gained an angel. My dear friend, Ralph Tavares, has just died. My mother last did his hair two weeks ago and he wanted to take home our cavacas and it was before he did a gig at the Hard Rock Cafe in Florida with his brothers (Tavares) opening for the Jacksons. Heaven has gained an angel.

Dee @Dee08180790 "Throw back Thursday" with Tavares - "Heaven Must Be Missing An Angel" R.I.P. Ralph Tavares "Throw back Thursday" with Tavares - "Heaven Must Be Missing An Angel" R.I.P. Ralph Tavares https://t.co/QczHqDqApx

Lorraine King @lorrainemking

Ralph sadly died two days before his 80th birthday and as a tribute I'm going to postpone my proposed Willie Hutch feature and instead play an hour of Tavares tracks on my RIP Ralph Tavares from the soul band Tavares🙏🏾Ralph sadly died two days before his 80th birthday and as a tribute I'm going to postpone my proposed Willie Hutch feature and instead play an hour of Tavares tracks on my @colourfulradio vinyl-only show on Saturday at 10am ❤️ RIP Ralph Tavares from the soul band Tavares🙏🏾Ralph sadly died two days before his 80th birthday and as a tribute I'm going to postpone my proposed Willie Hutch feature and instead play an hour of Tavares tracks on my @colourfulradio vinyl-only show on Saturday at 10am ❤️ https://t.co/93ExIzM0R6

Barney Hurley @barneyhurley1 Ralph Tavares (December 10, 1941 - December 8, 2021) - pictured here in 1974 with Butch, Chubby, Pooch, Tiny and Victor Tavares of Tavares Ralph Tavares (December 10, 1941 - December 8, 2021) - pictured here in 1974 with Butch, Chubby, Pooch, Tiny and Victor Tavares of Tavares https://t.co/5wJiDuv84q

RED LIPSTICK BLUES 💄 💋 @WhewisLewis One of the most genuine and sweetest men I have ever met has passed away. He was 79 and tomorrow he would have been 80.



If anyone remembers the 70's group TAVARES...this was Ralph.



I'm gonna miss seeing him around. 😭 One of the most genuine and sweetest men I have ever met has passed away. He was 79 and tomorrow he would have been 80. If anyone remembers the 70's group TAVARES...this was Ralph. I'm gonna miss seeing him around. 😭 https://t.co/r9lYe87fyc

John Rooke @JRbroadcaster

youtube.com/watch?v=AEpqM6… #RIP Ralph Tavares. Saw the group perform just three years ago, and they could still belt it out just like the '70's. Unbelievable energy, musicianship and talent. And the chicks dug their tunes on the dance floor back in the day. New Beffahd's own. #RIP Ralph Tavares. Saw the group perform just three years ago, and they could still belt it out just like the '70's. Unbelievable energy, musicianship and talent. And the chicks dug their tunes on the dance floor back in the day. New Beffahd's own.youtube.com/watch?v=AEpqM6…

Solomon Morris 🏳️‍🌈 @Solomon43578330 @MsPattyJackson Singer Ralph Tavares of the R&B/pop sibling group Tavares was called home by our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ yesterday. He was just 2 days shy of his 80th birthday which is tomorrow. @MsPattyJackson Singer Ralph Tavares of the R&B/pop sibling group Tavares was called home by our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ yesterday. He was just 2 days shy of his 80th birthday which is tomorrow. https://t.co/KU7vjfnkno

Terza Lima-Neves, PhD 🇨🇻 @DrT_IslandWoman The CV/Black American community lost a legend today and my dear friend lost his dad. Ralph Tavares from Grammy award winning RnB group, the Tavares Brothers is now an ancestor. My love to Ralphie and the whole family 🇨🇻🥺 turnto10.com/news/entertain… The CV/Black American community lost a legend today and my dear friend lost his dad. Ralph Tavares from Grammy award winning RnB group, the Tavares Brothers is now an ancestor. My love to Ralphie and the whole family 🇨🇻🥺turnto10.com/news/entertain…

Also Read Article Continues below

Very little information is currently available on the personal life of Ralph Tavares. Further details are yet to be revealed about his family and educational background.

Edited by Rhythm Bhatia