How did Martha De Laurentiis die? Cause of death explored as 'Hannibal' producer passes away at 67

American film and TV producer Martha De Laurentiis passed away on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at the age of 67. The news of her demise was announced by fellow television producer and writer Bryan Fuller on Instagram.

The Hannibal producer was reportedly diagnosed with brain cancer and died after a long battle with the disease. Her daughter Dina De Laurentiis also issued an official statement following the former’s passing:

“My mother was both a warm, generous, optimistic soul – my father always referred to her as his ‘sunshine’ – and a fierce protector. A treasured wife, mother and grandmother and a friend who touched so many, as well as a nurturer – and protector – of creative people on the movies and television she loved.”

Martha De Laurentiis was known for producing popular films like Red Dragon, Hannibal, Breakdown, and U-571. She also played an active role in her husband’s production company, Dino De Laurentiis Entertainment Group, since 1980.

She is survived by her two daughters, Dina and Carolyna De Laurentiis, her grandchildren, and her partner of 10 years, Dr. Randy Sherman.

A look into the life of Martha De Laurentiis

Martha De Laurentiis was born on July 10, 1954, in Pennsylvania and grew up in Ohio. She attended Ball State University and bagged the title of Ohio’s Junior Miss in 1972. She began working as a model in New York and later ventured into production with films like The Warriors and Wolfen.

She joined De Laurentiis Entertainment Group as an assistant production accountant in 1980 and began working as an associate producer with Dino De Laurentiis for the 1984 adaptation of Stephen King’s Firestarter.

The 67-year-old went on to produce film adaptations of Thomas Harris’ novels including Hannibal, Red Dragon, and Hannibal Rising. She also served as the executive producer of the popular NBC series Hannibal between 2013 and 2015.

With a career spanning over three decades, Martha De Laurentiis also contributed to recognized projects like Breakdown, U-571, Raw Deal, King Kong Lives, Silver Bullet, Unforgettable, Virgin Territory, and Arctic. During her time at De Laurentiis Entertainment Group, Martha started dating Dino.

The pair tied the knot in 1990 and stayed together until Dino’s death in 2010. The couple founded the Dino De Laurentiis Company in 1990 and launched the CLA Cinecitta Film Studios in Morocco. They also ran Screen Gems Studios in North Carolina together.

Following her husband’s death in 2010, Martha De Laurentiis took over the leading role in Dino De Laurentiis Company. She also became a jury member of the 65th Berlin Film Festival and later received an honorary doctorate of humanities by Ball State.

The news of Martha’s demise has left the film and TV industry heartbroken. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and colleagues but will be remembered for her work and contribution to the entertainment industry.

