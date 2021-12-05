What is vascular dementia? Cause of death explored as country musician Stonewall Jackson passes away at 89

Country music singer Stonewall Jackson is no more. Jackson passed away on December 4 following a long battle with vascular dementia. The musician was 89 years old at the time of his death.

Stonewall Jackson was a member of Grand Ole Opry for more than 50 years and it was the longest-running radio show in history. They confirmed the news of Jackson’s death.

About vascular dementia in brief

The word vascular dementia refers to problems related to reasoning, planning, judgment, memory, and other thought processes caused by brain damage because of impaired blood flow to the brain.

Vascular dementia may develop if a stroke blocks an artery in the brain but they usually don’t lead to VaD. It may happen because of conditions damaging blood vessels and decreasing circulation, preventing the brain from vital oxygen and nutrients.

The symptoms of this disease depend on the part of the brain where blood flow is impaired. However, the most common symptom of this dementia relates to the speed of thinking and problem-solving instead of memory loss.

The most common signs and symptoms of vascular dementia include confusion, slowed thinking, memory problems, unsteady gait, confusion, trouble paying attention and concentrating, difficulty with organization, restlessness and agitation, depression or apathy, and more. Studies have shown that dementia patients also have Alzheimer’s disease.

The life and career of Stonewall Jackson

Born on November 6, 1932, Stonewall Jackson was a well-known country singer and musician. He remained a familiar name during the country’s golden era in the 1950s and 1960s.

He was born in Tabor City, North Carolina, and got the golden chance to audition for the Grand Ole Opry after his demo tape was heard by the president of Acuff-Rose Music, Wesley Rose. He eventually acquired a recording contract and was signed by Columbia Records in 1958.

Jackson’s song, Life to Go, proved to be a big breakthrough for him in 1958 when it reached second position in the Top 40 in 1958 and his next record, Waterloo, was on top for five weeks and then in fourth position on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Don’t Be Angry and B.J. the D.J. were Stonewall Jackson’s next two biggest hits in 1964. He then recorded a cover version of Me and You and a Dog Named Boo in 1971 and it was his final top 10 hit. He recorded 35 top 40 country hits from 1958 to 1971.

Jackson was a resident of a farm in Brentwood, Tennessee, and his wife Juanita passed away in the same place in January 2019. Juanita was also his manager and they were the parents of a son, Stonewall Jackson Jr.

