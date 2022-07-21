Blood & Treasure renewal: Series EP explains why Season 3 may be possible

The second season of Blood & Treasure premiered on July 17, 2022, more than three years after its first season. Although no official announcement has been made regarding the third season, one of the creators of the show, Matthew Federman, has hinted at the possibility of a renewal in an interview with TV Line.

The ongoing second season has aired two episodes, both of which have received mostly positive reviews from critics and viewers. Read more details about what Matthew Federman had to say about the show's potential third season.

Will there be a Blood & Treasure season 3? Co-creator Matthew Federman opens up on renewal possibility

In an interview with TV Line, co-creator Matthew Federman opened up on the possibility of his show, Blood & Treasure, being renewed for a third season. He seemed optimistic about season 3 and mentioned that there's scope to expand on the series' current storyline. He said (obtained via TV Line),

''At Blood & Treasure, we have a kind of ‘never say never’ and ‘never say die’ (attitude),''

He further explained,

''It’s like, who knows? If the numbers are really good, we could always bring the band back together. We have a ton of stories we can tell in this world.''

So while nothing is official now, fans can sit tight and wait for an announcement shortly, as Federman seems open to the possibility of a new season.

In an earlier interview with TV Line, lead actor Matt Barr spoke quite enthusiastically about fans looking forward to another installment, saying,

''They will, you bet! You bet!''

He then joked about the third season releasing after five years.

With the second season having aired only two episodes so far, it's pretty challenging to predict the potential storyline of season 3 if it happens. But fans can expect more thrilling adventures from the smashing duo of Danny and Lexi.

A quick look at Blood & Treasure's plot and cast

The show tells the story of an ex-FBI agent and antiquities expert named Danny McNamara, who teams up with an art thief, Lexi Vaziri, to capture a terrorist funding his attacks using stolen treasure. Per the official synopsis on Paramount+,

''Danny McNamara is a former FBI agent specializing in stolen art and antiquities. Lexi Vaziri is a resourceful art thief who is haunted by the tragic loss of her father, which she blames on Danny. When terrorist Karim Farouk absconds with a priceless artifact and kidnaps Danny's mentor Dr. Anna Castillo, Danny recruits Lexi to help him bring Farouk to justice and rescue Anna.''

The show stars Matt Barr and Sofia Pernas in the lead roles of Danny and Lexi, respectively. Apart from Barr and Pernas, the show features several other noted actors in crucial supporting roles, including:

Katia Winter as Gwen Karlsson

James Callis as Simon Hardwick/Karim Farouk

Oded Fehr as Karim Farouk/Rasheed Hegazi

Michael James Shaw as Aiden Shaw/Dwayne Coleman

Blood & Treasure is available to stream on Paramount+.

