What time will Blood & Treasure Season 2 air on Paramount+? Release date, trailer and more details explored

Fans of Blood & Treasure have an exciting weekend ahead as the show is set to return with its second season on July 17, 2022, on Paramount+. The plot revolves around the fascinating partnership between an antiquities expert and an art thief. Embroiled in chaos, the infamous duo are on a quest to nab a terrorist who's been funding his attacks through stolen artifacts.

The series has Matt Barr and Sofia Pernas leading the narrative, along with many others in pivotal supporting roles. With that said, read on to learn more about season 2 of Blood & Treasure.

Blood & Treasure season 2 release date on Paramount+, trailer, plot and more details

Blood & Treasure season 2 is expected to premiere on Paramount+ on Sunday, July 17, 2022, at 3.00 AM ET. The second season will consist of 13 episodes and as per TV Line, continue to focus on Danny and Lexi as they try to track down the black market antiquities of Farouk, an infamous terrorist.

However, proceedings take a shocking turn after a devastating terrorist attack on the Vatican. The story majorly focuses on the fan-favorite duo's quest to seek a renowned Asian treasure that is connected to Genghis Khan.

The trailer further offers a glimpse of the numerous thrilling events set to unfold this season. It has a gripping tone similar to the previous season, and fans of the earlier installment can certainly expect an equally exciting successor. It's replete with stunning action sequences and promises to be an absolute roller-coaster ride.

The show has a thrilling plot that revolves around an art thief named Lexi Vaziri and an ex-FBI agent, Danny McNamara, who now works as an antiquities expert. The two team up to nab a notorious terrorist who's been funding his attacks using stolen treasure. According to the official synopsis on Paramount+:

''Lexi Vaziri is a resourceful art thief who is haunted by the tragic loss of her father, which she blames on Danny. When terrorist Karim Farouk absconds with a priceless artifact and kidnaps Danny's mentor Dr. Anna Castillo, Danny recruits Lexi to help him bring Farouk to justice and rescue Anna. As they chase down Farouk, they encounter unscrupulous individuals who may either be useful allies or dangerous enemies, including Aiden Shaw, an arms dealer who acts solely in his self-interest, and Simon Hardwick, an expert at procuring pilfered artifacts.''

The description further reads:

''Danny and Lexi are assisted by Father Chuck, a childhood friend of Danny's who works at the Vatican Foreign Ministry in Rome. Their hunt draws the attention of Interpol agent Gwen Karlsson, who wants Farouk brought to justice, but won't allow Danny and Lexi to break international laws in the process. As they crisscross the world hunting their target, Danny and Lexi unexpectedly find themselves at the center of a 2,000-year-old battle for the cradle of civilization.''

The show's first season received mostly mixed-to-positive reviews from critics, who praised its entertainment value and performances by the cast. Some, however, criticized the predictability of the storyline.

A quick look at the cast of Blood & Treasure

Blood & Treasure features Matt Barr and Sofia Pernas in the lead roles of Danny McNamara and Lexi Vaziri, respectively. Apart from these two, the series also stars several others in supporting roles, including:

James Callis as Simon Hardwick

Oded Fehr as Karim Farouk

Michael James Shaw

Katia Winter as Gwen Karlsson

Alicia Coppola

The show is helmed by Matthew Federman and Stephen Scaia, who also penned the script for the series.

Blood & Treasure will be available to stream on Paramount+ on July 17, 2022.

