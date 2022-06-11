What time will Evil Season 3 air on Paramount+? Release date, trailer, cast and more details explored

The supernatural thriller-drama Evil is returning to Paramount+ this summer with a gripping and spine-chilling Season 3.

Fans of the genre are advised to keep the lights on and beware demonic presence because Evil Season 3 will bring demons, exorcisms, and disturbing s*x scenes to the small screen in the space of just ten episodes. Evil Season 3 is premiering this Sunday, June 12, 2022 at 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET exclusively on Paramount+

Helmed by Robert and Michelle King, Season 1 of Evil debuted on CBS nearly three years ago in September 2019. It received love and support from a massive audience which led to its immediate renewal in October of the same year.

The storyline revolves around Katja Herbers' Dr. Kristen Bouchard, a forensic psychologist dealing with a challenging career and a tough personal life, who eventually joins forces with Mike Colter's David Acosta, a Catholic church "assessor".

Meanwhile, Acosta is studying to become a priest, and assists the Catholic Church by examining demonic cases. He works alongside Aasif Mandvi's Ben Shakir, a technological specialist who assists the former in examining and ultimately exposing supernatural assertions.

Every new episode focuses on a disparate mysterious event, with the three featuring consistently as investigators, not once losing focus from the show's main plot. However, the best part remains for viewers who wish to watch the show without having a complete understanding of the series' backstory.

Let's explore all the available information regarding Paramount+'s Evil Season 3 ahead of its upcoming premiere.

Evil Season 3: Details explored ahead of its premiere on Paramount+

After the premiere, the remaining episodes will drop weekly on Sundays.

The previous two seasons dealt with numerous ghastly demons and unimaginable horrors. One such case involved Orson LeRoux, a serial killer who claimed that he was possessed by a demon. However, LeRoux's long-running feud with Kristen concluded with the latter murdering the former after he harassed and threatened her. The Season 2 finale saw a regretful Kristen, after the events of LeRoux's murder, finding comfort in David as the two shared a kiss.

Evil @evil #EvilReturns

Seemingly, the upcoming season will heavily focus on David and Kristen's blooming romance, alongside the neverending supernatural events, demonic encounters, and unsettling exorcisms. While the first two seasons consisted of 13 episodes each, Season 3 comes with only 10 episodes.

The official synopsis states:

"[David and Kristen] not only have to navigate this fraught new reality, but contend with David’s involvement with ‘the entity’, an espionage unit within the Catholic Church. Meanwhile, Ben (Aasif Mandvi) finds his brain breaking from their unsolved cases and turns to his sister for help."

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the Kings revealed that the upcoming season will kick off with Kristen's murder confession as she starts a romance with David after an intimate kiss. As for Kristen's mother Sheryl, things appear to be getting even more out of hand. The fact that she's now officially a part of Leland and Edward's satanic cult means that she will have to deal with some real demonic creatures.

The official trailer also gave viewers a glimpse of what's to come with scenes of s*xual intercourse between a woman and a demon, a disconcerting exorcism, and Kristen encountering a horrific and gory situation.

Paramount+'s Evil Season 3 cast

Katja Herbers as Kristen Bouchard, Mike Colter as David Acosta, and Aasif Mandvi as Ben Shakir will reprise their roles as the three investigators. Christine Lahti will also return as Kristen's mother Sheryl.

The remaining cast of Evil Season 3 includes:

Michael Emerson as Leland Townsend

Brooklyn Shuck as Lynn

Maddt Crocco as Lexis

Skylar Gray as Lila

Dalya Knapp as Laura

Patrick Brammall as Andy

Kurt Fuller as Dr. Boggs

Boris McGiver as Monsignor Korecki

Evil's forthcoming season premieres on June 12, 2022, on Paramount+.

