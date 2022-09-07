"I have a feeling it's going to be trippy": Twitter users react to new and sinister The Winchesters poster

The upcoming Supernatural prequel, The Winchesters, has dropped a new poster and it looks quite dramatic and sinister. The show will follow the story of Mary Campbell and John Winchester, who fell in love whilst battling to save the world. The new poster has intrigued fans on Twitter, with many expressing excitement for the show. One user said that the series looks like it's ''going to be trippy.''

The upcoming Supernatural spinoff was confirmed earlier this year by The CW. Fans of the Winchester Boys have been buzzing with excitement with the latest addition to the show's universe and the latest poster has added to the buzz surrounding the series.

Without further ado, read on to find out more about what fans on Twitter have to say about the new poster for The Winchesters.

Twitterati reacts to the brand new The Winchesters poster

Fans took to Twitter to share their excitement and opinions on the new poster for the Supernatural prequel, The Winchesters. Many users mentioned that the poster looked dark and creepy, praising its overall vibe. Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:

The series has garnered massive hype among fans of the original Supernatural series. Supernatural focuses on two brothers, Dean and Sam Winchester, on a mission to battle monsters and other evil creatures in order to protect humanity and the earth. The show premiered way back in 2005 and ended in November 2020. It received widespread critical acclaim throughout its run and has generated massive fan following around the world.

More details about The Winchesters

On May 19, 2022, The CW dropped the official trailer for The Winchesters, which offers a peek into the series' gorgeously crafted world. It showcases a few thrilling action sequences set to unfold in the series. Fans of Supernatural will be familiar with the trailer's distinctly creepy tone.

Viewers can look forward to a highly entertaining series that does justice to its predecessor. Along with the trailer, The CW's official YouTube channel also shared a brief synopsis of the series, which states:

''Before Sam and Dean, there was John and Mary. Told from the perspective of narrator Dean Winchester, this is the epic, untold love story of how John met Mary, and how they put it all on the line to not only save their love, but the entire world.''

TheCWWinchesters @WinchestersOnCW Get ready for the series premiere of Born for thisGet ready for the series premiere of #TheWinchesters , Tuesday, October 11 on The CW! Born for this 🔥 Get ready for the series premiere of #TheWinchesters, Tuesday, October 11 on The CW! https://t.co/6xvPkESaKV

The Winchesters stars Jensen Ackles as the narrator of the series, Dean Winchester. Ackles was one of the protagonists of Supernatural, and received widespread critical acclaim for his performance on the show. Apart from that, he's been a part of a number of popular and critically acclaimed shows over the years, like the NBC soap opera, Days of Our Lives, Smallville, and Amazon Prime Video's The Boys.

The series also features Meg Donnelly as Mary Campbell and Drake Rodger as John Winchester. Donnelly is widely known for her work on the popular Zombies films, American Housewife, and Team Toon, to name a few. Drake Rodger is known for his appearances in Murder RX, Quiet in My Town, and The In Between.

The show is helmed by Jensen Ackles, his wife Danneel Ackles (who portrayed Anael in the series), and Supernatural writer Robbie Thompson. They also serve as executive producers of the series.

The Winchesters will premiere on The CW on October 11, 2022.

