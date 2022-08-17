5 NBC shows premiering in September 2022 with new seasons

NBC is set to bring in new seasons of some of its most popular titles this September. The channel came in second in viewership ratings in the 2021 - 2022 TV season, and saw an incredible 17% increase in numbers. It is one of the most watched network channels in America and has a collection of quality content to offer all across the year.

This fall will see the return of some of the most popular titles on the channel with new seasons. Fans will definitely be hooked to their screens with the top shows dropping new seasons on NBC in September.

The Voice, Chicago Med, La Brea and more - 5 best NBC shows returning with new seasons in September 2022

1) The Voice Season 22

The Voice, Season 22 (Image via NBC)

Date and time of release: September 19, 2022 at 8 pm E.T.

The Voice is one of the most popular singing talent shows on TV till date and has been running for over 21 seasons in the American region. The franchise is set to return with season 22 in September to once again showcase amazing singers.

With John Legend and Blake Shelton returning as coaches after last season and Gwen Stefani and Camila Cabello joining the coaches panel, The Voice is sure to see some more drama during its selection rounds. The series has had some amazingly talented people show up and steal the spotlight with their singing prowess.

We can expect something similar with the upcoming season as a new batch of singers try to win their place on the show and make their way to becoming the voice of America. The Voice season 22 premieres on September 19, 2022.

2) New Amsterdam Season 5

New Amsterdam, Season 5 (Image via NBC)

Date and time of release: September 20, 2022 at 10 pm E.T.

New Amsterdam is a medical drama created by David Schulner in 2018 for NBC. Adapted from the book by Eric Manheimer, Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital, the show has had four seasons till date, with the fifth and final season premiering in September.

New Amsterdam is set in the New Amsterdam Public Hospital, one of America's oldest healthcare centers. The story follows Dr. Max Goodwin as he becomes the director of the facility. He vows to reform the center to become one of the most exceptional hospitals providing the best care for its patients.

3) Chicago Med Season 8

Chicago Med, Season 8 (Image via NBC)

Date and time of release: September 21, 2022 at 8 pm E.T.

Chicago Med is another medical drama from the house of NBC, created by Dick Wolf and Matt Olmstead in 2015. The series first aired on November 17, 2015 and has had seven seasons till date, with its eighth season premiering on network TV on September 21.

Chicago Med is set in the fictional Gaffney Chicago Medical Center and follows the in-house staff of the Emergency Department as they fight for the lives of the patients. At its center, the show follows Dr. Will Halstead, a former plastic surgeon turned ED supervisor, as he commands the personnel at his disposal to successfully save countless lives.

4) Chicago P.D. Season 10

Chicago P.D., Season 10 (Image via NBC)

Date and time of release: September 21, 2022 at 10 pm E.T.

Chicago P.D. is another offering from Dick Wolf and Matt Olmstead's Chicago franchise for Wolf Entertainment. The series first aired as a mid-season replacement in 2014, and has aired nine seasons till date. The tenth season of Chicago P.D. will premiere on September 21, 2022.

A spin-off of Chicago Fire, the series follows Detective Sergeant Hank Voight as he leads the Intelligence Unit at the fictional 21st District. The show follows the patrolling and intelligence units of the city's law enforcement as they investigate and solve various crimes. It often features crossovers with characters from its sister series, Chicago Fire and Chicago Med.

5) La Brea Season 2

La Brea, Season 2 (Image via NBC)

Date and time of release: September 27, 2022 at 9 pm E.T.

La Brea is a science fiction title created by David Appelbaum. The show premiered in 2021 to mixed reviews from critics and is set to return with its second season in September. The title stars Natalie Zea, Eoin Macken, Chike Okonwo, Zyra Gorecki and others in lead roles.

La Brea is set in Los Angeles and tells the story of a massive sinkhole appearing in the middle of the city that divides the population into two areas - one prehistoric and one modern. The sinkhole opens up a temporary portal to 10,000 BC through which prehistoric predator birds appear to terrorize the survivors. The series follows the Harris family as they try to reunite after being torn apart by the event.

These are five of the most popular titles that will premiere in September with new seasons on NBC. Mark your calendars and keep your evenings free to catch these shows.

