The Voice Season 22 judges' list: Camila Cabello, Gwen Stefani and others join as coaches in NBC’s reality show

The Voice is back with its 22nd Season with a special new judge. This season's judges will be Blake Shelton, John Legend, Gwen Stefani, and Camila Cabello. Camila is replacing Kelly Clarkson, a part of the judges' panel for the past eight seasons.

Gwen Stefani is coming on the show after a break of two years, appearing last in Season 19.

About the judges of The Voice Season 22

Ariana Grande, a part of the judges panel in 2012, has not yet confirmed if she will appear on the show.

1) Blake Shelton

Blake Shelton has been a part of the show since the first season, and eight team members have won the championship.

The 45 years old singer and TV personality made his singing debut in 2001 with his single 'Austin.' He currently has more than 40 singles in his name. Besides being a mentor on NBC's The Voice, he is also known for being a judge of Nashville Star and Clash of the Choirs.

He married The Voice judge Gwen Stefani on July 3, 2021.

John Legend

John Legend released his debut album in 2004, named 'Get Lifted.' Before 2004, he played piano for Lauryn Hill's Everything is Everything. Legend is the second youngest person to have won the four major American awards: an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar, and a Tommy.

He has been a part of the show for the past four years. Legend married model Chrissy Teigen in 2013, and the couple has two children together.

2) Gwen Stefani

52-year-old Gwen Stefani made her debut with a solo album in 2004 named Love. Angel. Music. Baby. She has won 3 Grammy awards, two Billboard Music Awards, an American Music Award, a Brit Award, and a World Music Award. She has appeared in six seasons of the show over nine years.

Stefani's albums have been sold more than 30 million times worldwide. She has released several songs with her now-husband, Blake Shelton.

3) Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello was a part of the girl band Fifth Harmony and launched many albums with other members before launching her solo album Camila in 2018. Camila is also an actress and featured in 2021's Cinderella. The 25-year-old singer has earned a platinum certification.

The Voice is a one-of-a-kind reality singing competition where the contestants are given a chance to be mentored by the top-notch singers and judges and win $100,000 and a contract with the Universal Music Group. The singers must first impress the judges in blind auditions and then the audience of America.

The Voice Season 22 is set to be released in September 2022.

