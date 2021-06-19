John Legend defends Chrissy Teigen, calls out Michael Costello for fabricating "completely fake DM exchange"

John Legend called out Michael Costello yesterday for fabricating DM messages that alleged Chrissy Teigen was being a bully and sending fallacious hate messages.

The American model was accused of being a bully either currently or in the past and tweeting out racist slurs. Internet personalities such as Courtney Stodden and Michael Costello have labeled Teigen, married to Legend, as "rude" and a "bully."

Following her explanation and apologies for bullying Stodden, Michael Costello released screenshots exposing the 35-year-old for telling him to "suffer and die." According to him, someone had misinformed Chrissy Teigen that he was racist, sparking her hateful endeavor towards him.

This, in turn, caused the hate towards Chrissy to once again spiral.

No idea what the fuck michael costello is doing. He just released a statement where he didn’t at ALL acknowledge how fake the dm’s were, & now claims to have emails that don’t exist. So while he conjures those up (hopefully with someone more talented in fakes this time), here: pic.twitter.com/Y9FjJAY3Xw — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 18, 2021

John Legend calls out Michael Costello

On June 18th, John Legend, the award-winning singer, took to Twitter to call out Michael Costello for allegedly fabricating the screenshots he had posted about Chrissy Teigen.

Legend began his series of tweets by claiming that the exchange between his wife and the designer was "completely fake."

Chrissy apologized for her public tweets, but after her apology, Mr Costello fabricated a DM exchange between them. This exchange was made up, completely fake, never happened. Receipts below: https://t.co/Toh2rjTXNS — John Legend (@johnlegend) June 18, 2021

He then insinuated that Michael Costello fabricated the DMs to "insert [himself] in this narrative."

Honestly I don’t know why anyone would fake DMs to insert themselves in this narrative, but that’s what happened. — John Legend (@johnlegend) June 18, 2021

John Legend then asked everyone who had previously helped spread the "lie" to "correct the record" with the same adamance.

I encourage everyone who breathlessly spread this lie to keep that same energy when they correct the record — John Legend (@johnlegend) June 18, 2021

Fans support Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

Many supporters commented under Legend's tweets supporting Teigen, claiming that "everyone makes mistakes."

Some called the songwriter an "incredible husband" for defending his wife, who has been slandered multiple times in the last year.

And this is where most people fail. It’s much easier to spread drama than correct it. — Kim (@Kembley_Fraggle) June 18, 2021

You are the most Incredible husband, father, and (of course) musician. ❤️👏❤️ — eve (@barcelonababy12) June 18, 2021

Everyone gets cancelled at some point. Onwards and upwards! — Amy Martin (@valleygirlLDN) June 18, 2021

Many pointed out that Chrissy Teigen has already apologized and has already "learned from it."

Please give Chrissy my love, hugs, and support. She has apologized for her past actions and learned from it. That’s all we can ask!!! — Constance Crafton (@cjdccrafton) June 18, 2021

I just wish they would keep the same energy. They lie to ruin her but it backfired On them. Shame to bad people. — yousaywhat??? (@Akinkayodeolu) June 18, 2021

#ilovechrissy. Is there anyone in the world who has never made a mistake …. — Whitney Margoupis (@wmm928) June 18, 2021

Sending ❤️s to @chrissyteigen. When you know better, you do better. — Joyce (@_joyceak) June 18, 2021

PERIOD, JOHN! — ABOLISH THE FILIBUSTER (@alexisariaavery) June 18, 2021

I stand with Chrissy!!!!! — Anctil (@JAnctil) June 18, 2021

Despite John Legend calling out Michael Costello to clear up the situation, Chrissy Teigen still receives large amounts of hate on social media. Fans hope this episode can see an end sooner than later.

