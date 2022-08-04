Why is Days of Our Lives moving to NBC? Cause explored

NBC's Days of Our Lives is moving to Peacock after a 57-year stint with the network, per Vulture. The show will be available to stream exclusively on Peacock from September 12, 2022. The soap opera is NBC's longest-running entertainment show and one of the longest-running in the world.

The show focuses on two Illinois families, the Bradys and the Hortons, and depicts the numerous personal struggles and challenges they face daily. Without further ado, read on to find out why the show is moving to NBC.

Days of Our Lives leaves NBC after five decades

Days of Our Lives bids farewell to NBC after a staggering 57-year run on the network. One of the most popular network shows of all time, the beloved soap opera will air on NBC's OTT platform, Peacock, beginning September 12, 2022. The chairman of NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, Mark Lazarus, stated that they're aiming to build viewership for the show on streaming platforms while looking to fill the daytime gap with live programming. The statement reads,

''This programming shift benefits both Peacock and NBC and is reflective of our broader strategy to utilize our portfolio to maximize reach and strengthen engagement with viewers,''

Lazarus further continued,

''With a large percentage of the Days of Our Lives audience already watching digitally, this move enables us to build the show’s loyal fanbase on streaming while simultaneously bolstering the network daytime offering with an urgent, live programming opportunity for partners and consumers.''

Days of Our Lives struggled to garner enough viewership last season, as per The Hollywood Reporter. According to the publication, the NBC soap opera was watched by around 1.7 million viewers last year, significantly less than CBS' iconic show, The Young and the Restless.

In the recent past, several noted network dramas were moved to streaming platforms, including ABC's Dancing with the Stars, which moved to Disney+ and CBS' Evil and SEAL Team, which moved to Paramount+.

Last year, Peacock premiered a spinoff titled Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem, which received positive reviews from critics and enjoyed good viewership. The second season of the show aired on July 11, 2022. The series stars Deidre Hall and Drake Hogestyn, among many others, in pivotal roles.

Currently, there are three daytime soap operas on the Big Three networks: The Young and the Restless on CBS; General Hospital on ABC; and The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS. Days of Our Lives' exit makes NBC the only network among the Big Three without a daytime soap opera.

A quick look at the show's plot and more details

The series depicts the numerous challenges and personal struggles that people face in their everyday lives in the fictional city of Salem. The official synopsis of the show on NBC reads:

''The show is set in the fictitious Midwestern town of Salem. The core families are Bradys, Hortons and DiMeras, and the multi-layered storylines involve elements of romance, adventure, mystery, comedy and drama.''

The series was renewed for its 57th and 58th seasons in 2021. Days of Our Lives continues to enjoy a strong fan-following worldwide and has won numerous awards and nominations over the years, including several Daytime Emmy Awards.

