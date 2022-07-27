What time will The Resort air on Peacock? Release date schedule, trailer and more explored

Andy Siara's upcoming mystery series, The Resort, packs a lot of genres with a mind-bending mystery at the center of it. It features detectives, adventure, comedy, tragedy, romance, natural disaster, surreality, and existentialism, all in an eight-part series.

Premiering on July 28, 2022 on Peacock, the TV series is created by Palm Springs writer Andy Siara and creator of Mr. Robot, Sam Esmail. Viewers can catch the first three episodes from 3 am ET, since that is when the streamer drops new shows.

The series follows Noah (William Jackson Harper) and Emma (Christin Milioti), two teachers vacationing at the Oceana Vista Resort for their 10th anniversary, who fall down a Mayan mystery rabbit hole. The official synopsis for the mystery comedy reads:

"The Resort is a multi-generational, coming-of-age love story disguised as a fast-paced mystery about the disappointment of time."

When and where to watch The Resort?

After Palm Springs, Cristin Milioti and Andy Siara have come together to execute an ambitious and multi-genre TV series that will be released exclusively on Peacock. The Resort will have a three-episode premiere on July 28, 2022 at 3 am ET. The series will have a total of eight half-hour long episodes.

Take a look at the release schedule of the Peacock series:

Episode 1: July 28, 2022

Episode 2: July 28, 2022

Episode 3: July 28, 2022

Episode 4: August 4, 2022

Episode 5: August 11, 2022

Episode 6: August 18, 2022

Episode 7: August 25, 2022

Episode 8: September 1, 2022

The series will follow a weekly release schedule, with new episodes dropping every Thursday at 3 am ET (tentative). Each episode will be more or less 30 minutes long, making it easy to follow and enjoy.

The Resort: Trailer and what to expect

Peacock dropped the official trailer for The Resort on the streamer's YouTube channel on June 29, 2022. The trailer gives viewers a first look at Cristin Milioti and William Jackson Harper as Emma and Noah in the dark comedy mystery.

Married for 10 years now, Emma and Noah arrive at the Oceana Vista Resort to celebrate their anniversary, while being on different pages about their marriage. Noah is satisfied with his life, although Emma feels that they have hit a dead-end.

However, the chaos really begins when Emma finds an old flip-phone that belonged to a teenage tourist 15 years ago. The teenager, played by Skyler Gisondo, went missing and was never found. Together, the couple embarks on a mystery that takes them further and further down the rabbit hole.

The series is the second collaboration between Andy Siara and Cristin Milioti after the time-loop romcom Palm Springs. In an interview with TV Insider, creator Andy Siara said:

"The Resort is about a lot of things. There are big swings, and little swings. It’s someone looking back on their life and trying to remember the good times, mixed with a 5-year-old playing with toys in the backyard. It never takes itself too seriously, but sometimes it gets pretty serious."

Will Emma and Noah manage to solve the unsolved mystery? Will their marriage be tested in this adventure? Tune in to Peacock and catch The Resort premiere on July 28 to find out!

