What time will Days of Our Lives' July 4, 2022 episode air on NBC? Spoilers and more details explored

NBC's longest-running series, Days of Our Lives, is ready to make the most out of another week in Harlem, as fan-favorite characters return for a period of emotional turbulence and drama.

With that being said, many are wondering whether there will be an episode on July 4, since it is a national holiday. However, according to sources, the series will return at its usual time and run every other weekday.

Currently in its 57th season, the drama has been aired for the last 55 years. However, the plot, characters, stories, and narrative styles have changed significantly, as one would expect from a show with such a historical run. With that being said, it retains the same spirit and soul.

The upcoming episode will see Salem come together to mourn the loss of a loved one.

Read on for more details about the upcoming episode of Days of Our Lives.

Spoilers for Days of Our Lives Season 57, Episode 172 : A day of mourning

The upcoming episode on July 4, 2022, will see the main characters from Salem unite for the funeral of sweet Abigail. Having been a character loved and cherished by everyone, this will be an emotional moment in the series. The episode will also see other subplots involving JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) and Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford), among others.

The synopsis for the upcoming episode, as shared by SoapHub, reads:

"Sonny Kiriakis (Zach Tinker) and Will Horton (Chandler Massey) offer Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) much-needed comfort. He could use as many shoulders to lean on as he can get and these men always stand by their besties.Tony DiMera (Thaao Penghlis) and Anna DiMera (Leann Hunley) return home to attend Abigail’s funeral. They wouldn’t miss laying the sweet woman to rest."

It further continues:

"JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) and Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford) butt heads over Gwen Rizczech (Emily O’Brien). JJ has his suspicions about his sister and he wants his dad to listen up. Will he get through to his dad? Kayla Johnson (Mary Beth Evans) struggles to find the right words for Abigail’s eulogy. What can someone say about a woman so great? How can she even begin to say goodbye?"

The episode will be stacked with plotlines, which isn't unusual for ardent fans of the show. However, according to spoilers released online, this episode will not be the only one to reduce fans to tears.

This week of Days of Our Lives will also see Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) and Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) bid farewell as they prepare for their new journey with the baby.

Though the saga starts with Abigail's funeral, her story may feature later this week. As per speculation, it could be related to Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering).

Despite the festive mood, the show has refrained from making July 4 a part of this week's drama.

When will Days of Our Lives air this week?

The upcoming episode of Days of Our Lives will air on July 4, 2022, at 1.00 PM EST on the NBC channel. It will also be available for streaming on Peacock TV.

