Is John Aniston still on Days of our Lives? Iconic role explored as daughter, Jennifer Aniston honors star with Lifetime Achievement award at Daytime Emmys

Jennifer Aniston paid respect to her father John Aniston at the recent 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards. John received the Lifetime Achievement Award for his performance as Victor Kiriakis on Days of Our Lives.

Jennifer's video, in which she praised her father's accomplishments in the entertainment industry, was played at the event prior to the award's introduction. She said,

“This is truly a special moment for me. It’s an opportunity to not only pay tribute to a true icon in the daytime television world, but it’s also a chance to recognize the lifelong achievements of a great and well-respected actor, who also happens to be my dad.”

The Horrible Bosses star said that her father has been working on television for a long time and mentioned the projects that John has worked on. Jennifer concluded by adding that her father's dedication over the past 30 years had earned him the respect and admiration of other actors, as well as strong friendships, and had impressed everyone worldwide.

John Aniston on Days of Our Lives

Since 1985, John Aniston has played Victor Kiriakis on Days of Our Lives, a role he continues to play to this day. The character remained absent for a brief period in 2004 when he was killed off but was later discovered alive on Melaswen Island.

Following his contract, his role was promoted to a recurring one in 1997 and has continued like that despite his frequent appearances on the show. Although introduced as a villainous crime lord, the character's relationship with Maggie Horton was loved by the audience.

John Aniston continues playing the role of Victor Kiriakis in Days of Our Lives (Image via Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

Victor’s scenes grabbed a lot of attention due to his biting sarcasm and witty one-liners along with his desire to keep his friends and family safe and happy.

Days of Our Lives is one of NBC’s longest-running scripted TV shows. The basic premise is set in the fictional city of Salem in Illinois and focuses on the Brady and Horton families.

The runtime of the episodes increased from 30 minutes to 60 minutes in 1975. It has aired 14,000 episodes since December 17, 2020.

In brief, about John Aniston

John Aniston made his acting debut in the 87th Precinct in 1962. He has appeared in various soap operas since 1969 and gained recognition after being cast in Days of Our Lives.

He appeared in one episode of the soap opera, Love of Life, in 1975 and portrayed Martin Tourneur on Search for Tomorrow from 1980 to 1984. The 88-year-old played minor roles in Airwolf, The West Wing, and Mission Impossible.

He has also made guest appearances in a few TV shows like Combat!, Star Trek: Voyager, Journeyman, Mad Men, and more.

