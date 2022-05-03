How did Jerry verDorn die? Tributes pour in as Daytime soap opera star of 'Guiding Light' and 'One Life to Live' dies aged 72

Actor Jerry verDorn passed away on May 1, 2022, at 72, and his family confirmed the news.

Jerry gained recognition for his performance as attorney Ross Marler on CBS’ Guiding Light for 26 years and as patriarch Clint Buchanan on ABC’s One Life to Live for eight years.

Melissa Archer @_MelissaArcher I’m heartbroken to hear of Jerry VerDorn’s passing. I have so many wonderful things to say about this man, but I’ll try to keep it brief. I had the honor of playing his daughter on oltl. He was genuine from start to finish. A giving actor, a caring cowor… instagr.am/p/CdEiOYIOWDk/ I’m heartbroken to hear of Jerry VerDorn’s passing. I have so many wonderful things to say about this man, but I’ll try to keep it brief. I had the honor of playing his daughter on oltl. He was genuine from start to finish. A giving actor, a caring cowor… instagr.am/p/CdEiOYIOWDk/ https://t.co/58pxzHeZr0

Frank Valentini @valentinifrank I was very sad to learn about the passing of my friend and all around great guy, Jerry verDorn (Clint #OLTL .) On behalf of everyone here at #GH , we send our heartfelt sympathy to his family and friends. I was very sad to learn about the passing of my friend and all around great guy, Jerry verDorn (Clint #OLTL.) On behalf of everyone here at #GH, we send our heartfelt sympathy to his family and friends.

Jerry died at his home in Sparta, New Jersey. A private memorial is scheduled to take place this summer. Further details will be revealed soon.

Jerry verDorn’s cause of death and career explored

Jerry verDorn died on Sunday following a long battle with cancer. However, it is unknown if he has suffered from any other health issues in the past, and his family members are yet to issue an official statement on the same.

Jerry verDorn passed away after a long battle with cancer (Image via Heidi Gutman/Getty Images)

Born on November 23, 1949, he finished his graduation from Minnesota State University Moorhead. He initially aimed to be an English instructor but pursued a career in acting by playing essential roles in stage productions, including at Washington D.C.’s Folger Theatre, eventually taking him to New York.

He joined CBS radio and television soap opera Guiding Light as Ross Marler in March 1979 and was one of the longest-running cast members for 26 years. He was a recipient of the Daytime Emmy Awards for Best Supporting Actor in 1995 and 1996.

Jerry appeared as Ross in the 1983 television movie, The Cradle Will Fall. It was an adaptation of a book to film with most Guiding Light characters playing supporting roles.

verDorn was cast as Clint Buchanan on ABC’s One Life to Live in October 2005 and played the role until the show’s cancelation in 2012. He was also the first actor to be signed for the show's revival on The Online Network in January 2013.

Fans pay tributes on Twitter

Twitter was flooded with tributes when fans heard about verDorn’s death:

Michael Logan @TVGMLogan

#GL #OLTL RIP Jerry verDorn, the consummate, two-time Emmy winning actor who played Ross Marler on Guiding Light and Clint Buchanan on One Life To Live. Never showy, never flashy, verDorn mastered the art of acting by being quietly spectacular. And he was one hell of a guy. RIP Jerry verDorn, the consummate, two-time Emmy winning actor who played Ross Marler on Guiding Light and Clint Buchanan on One Life To Live. Never showy, never flashy, verDorn mastered the art of acting by being quietly spectacular. And he was one hell of a guy. 💙 #GL #OLTL https://t.co/HL4y9N4NGM

Patrick Mulcahey 🇺🇦 @MulcaheyPatrick So sad to hear of Jerry verDorn's passing. What a fine actor and a good guy. He never stopped thanking me for a special GL episode I wrote for him (Ross's Election Day dream), but I loved his work way back when Ross was with Vanessa, then Carrie, and then later, with Blake... So sad to hear of Jerry verDorn's passing. What a fine actor and a good guy. He never stopped thanking me for a special GL episode I wrote for him (Ross's Election Day dream), but I loved his work way back when Ross was with Vanessa, then Carrie, and then later, with Blake... https://t.co/rgOnUbAy4W

Robin Strasser @robinstrasser #JerryVerDorn a fine actor and true gentleman. It always felt good to see him, not just because he was so darn good looking (he was:) but because he was so affable & easygoing; while being thoroughly hardworking and dedicated to the work. All honor to one of the best of the best! #JerryVerDorn a fine actor and true gentleman. It always felt good to see him, not just because he was so darn good looking (he was:) but because he was so affable & easygoing; while being thoroughly hardworking and dedicated to the work. All honor to one of the best of the best!

Angela Johnson @AngelaJ80669728

@robinstrasser @onelifetolive @Guiding_Light @_MelissaArcher In memory of Jerry VerDorn who lit up screens as both Ross Marler on #GL and as Clint Buchanan on #OLTL such and incredible talent that will Forever live on in his fans and in all who knew him hearts In memory of Jerry VerDorn who lit up screens as both Ross Marler on #GL and as Clint Buchanan on #OLTL such and incredible talent that will Forever live on in his fans and in all who knew him hearts@robinstrasser @onelifetolive @Guiding_Light @_MelissaArcher https://t.co/rYurO78ta9

Curtis he/him @b_thrusters Lisa Brown, Kathryn Hays and now… Jerry Ver Dorn. All of these actors gave me such joy while watching their stellar work. Just magical. And judging by these tributes, they seemed like top notch human beings as well. Such a loss. #JerryVerDorn Lisa Brown, Kathryn Hays and now… Jerry Ver Dorn. All of these actors gave me such joy while watching their stellar work. Just magical. And judging by these tributes, they seemed like top notch human beings as well. Such a loss. #JerryVerDorn

Llanview @LlanviewPA R.I.P. Jerry verDorn, who played Clint Buchanan on #OLTL from 2005-2013. Our deepest sympathies to his family during this difficult time. R.I.P. Jerry verDorn, who played Clint Buchanan on #OLTL from 2005-2013. Our deepest sympathies to his family during this difficult time. https://t.co/jC3OvgEVMN

Britt 💫 @chalynnskyle



#JerryVerDorn #OLTL



Kim & Clint were very unique had something special she always called him “cowboy” the chemistry was spectacular. Jerry and Amanda has something special. Kim & Clint were very unique had something special she always called him “cowboy” the chemistry was spectacular. Jerry and Amanda has something special. #JerryVerDorn #OLTL https://t.co/3H7tEEfobX

Alan Locher @alanglenn66



Rest in peace my friend!



dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/spa… It is with a heavy heart that I share this news that our Guiding Light, Jerry verDorn has passed away.Rest in peace my friend! It is with a heavy heart that I share this news that our Guiding Light, Jerry verDorn has passed away.Rest in peace my friend!dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/spa…

verDorn is survived by his wife Beth, sons Jake and Peter, sister Bonnie Simpfender, brothers Jim and Dan, and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and grandchildren.

