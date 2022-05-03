How did Jerry verDorn die? Tributes pour in as Daytime soap opera star of 'Guiding Light' and 'One Life to Live' dies aged 72

Actor Jerry verDorn passed away on May 1, 2022, at 72, and his family confirmed the news.
Jerry gained recognition for his performance as attorney Ross Marler on CBS’ Guiding Light for 26 years and as patriarch Clint Buchanan on ABC’s One Life to Live for eight years.
Jerry died at his home in Sparta, New Jersey. A private memorial is scheduled to take place this summer. Further details will be revealed soon.
Jerry verDorn’s cause of death and career explored
Jerry verDorn died on Sunday following a long battle with cancer. However, it is unknown if he has suffered from any other health issues in the past, and his family members are yet to issue an official statement on the same.
Born on November 23, 1949, he finished his graduation from Minnesota State University Moorhead. He initially aimed to be an English instructor but pursued a career in acting by playing essential roles in stage productions, including at Washington D.C.’s Folger Theatre, eventually taking him to New York.
He joined CBS radio and television soap opera Guiding Light as Ross Marler in March 1979 and was one of the longest-running cast members for 26 years. He was a recipient of the Daytime Emmy Awards for Best Supporting Actor in 1995 and 1996.
Jerry appeared as Ross in the 1983 television movie, The Cradle Will Fall. It was an adaptation of a book to film with most Guiding Light characters playing supporting roles.
verDorn was cast as Clint Buchanan on ABC’s One Life to Live in October 2005 and played the role until the show’s cancelation in 2012. He was also the first actor to be signed for the show's revival on The Online Network in January 2013.
Fans pay tributes on Twitter
Twitter was flooded with tributes when fans heard about verDorn’s death:
verDorn is survived by his wife Beth, sons Jake and Peter, sister Bonnie Simpfender, brothers Jim and Dan, and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and grandchildren.