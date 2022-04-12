Who is Daniel Julez J Smith's father? Solange's son slams 'fabricated' pregnancy rumors 

R&B artist Solange’s 17-year-old son Daniel Julez J. Smith Jr. made headlines about becoming a father after a text exchange alleged to be between him and a woman went viral on social media. Following the same, the Losing You singer was trending online as fans were shocked that the young artist was to become a grandmother soon. Her son has now come forward to clear the air.

Julez shut down rumors of him becoming a father by sharing screenshots of a text exchange. In a text overlay, he wrote:

“Now usually I wouldn’t speak on this typa stuff but this time I’m not gonna let y’all drag my family for something that is fabricated. This text was from today, she wants y’all to know its fake.”

The text messages were allegedly between him and Adore, the woman who was rumored to be impregnated. The incoming text messages read:

“Julezzzzzz tell them it's fakeeeee. Pleaseeeeeeeeee.”

Ever since news of the 35-year-old’s son potentially becoming a father went viral online, fans could not help but compare Solange’s situation with her son’s. The Grammy-winner had her only child, Julez Smith, when she was just 18 years old. She shares her son with her ex-husband Daniel Smith.

Who is Julez Smith’s father Daniel Smith?

Daniel Smith is a former NFL football player and is currently rapper Jay-Z’s talent manager. The Houstan, Texas native is believed to be worth $700,000 which comes from his career as a former Carolina Panthers football player and because of his current occupation.

Solange married the talent manager when she was just 17 years old and gave birth to their son a year later. The couple proceeded to get a divorce when she was just 19 years old.

The 37-year-old was then married to an unidentified woman. The two are parents to Saniya and Legend Smith.

Currently, Daniel Smith has built a family of his own. He is currently married to Karla Anisa Karim and the two parent their child Five Smith.

After Solange’s split from Daniel Smith in 2005, she went on to date American music director Alan Ferguson. The two got married on November 16, 2014.

Neither Solange nor Daniel Smith have commented on the rumors about their son becoming a father at the time of writing this article.

Daniel Julez Smith Jr.’s TikTok video explored

The TikTok video showed an alleged text exchange between Julez and Adore where it was evident that the two were intimate four times, however the the latter refused to take Plan B.

In the text messages, the star's son also said that he would start “distancing myself, so you don’t get attached” as the two were expecting a child and he needed “to mentally get ready for that.”

Though the two have denied becoming parents, the alleged text exchange states otherwise.

It was also revealed that Solange's son was living with his father and was terrified of his family finding out that he was to become a parent.

Edited by Somava Das