Pop music legend Beyoncé wishes BLACKPINK Jisoo for her birthday, sends fans into a frenzy

On January 3, BLACKPINK idol Jisoo celebrated her birthday as she turned 27 years old. Fans took to various social media platforms to wish the singer on her special day, but the wishes had a special name added to the mix as well.

Pop music megastar, Beyoncé, sent Jisoo a special birthday wish where the artist wished the K-pop star by uploading a happy birthday post on her official website.

The interaction between Queen Bey and Jisoo was completely unexpected and showed that the American superstar had noticed the incredible popularity of BLACKPINK.

BLACKPINK Jisoo's receives special birthday wishes

BLACKPINK is one of the most iconic K-pop girl groups in the world right now. International superstars have indeed their presence as the group showcases impeccable talent.

As K-pop idol, Jisoo, turned 27 this year, her group mates and fans (BLINKS) sent in their wishes for her birthday. The idol thanked everyone and posted pictures from her childhood on Instagram.

A special message awaited her among the wishes. American music mogul, Beyoncé, wished the K-pop idol on her birthday and uploaded a birthday message and childhood picture of Jisoo on her website.

BLINK frenzy alert

On seeing the post, BLINKS are on cloud nine. Fans are ecstatic to see the interaction between the superstars and are hoping for a possible collaboration between the two queens.

The idol's minivan fandom is growing, with megastars like Beyoncé, Charlize Theron, Monica Bellucci, Princess Diana's nieces, Romeo Beckham, Antoine Arnault, and Christian Dior, all joining in.

A look back at Jisoo's life as she turns 27

Kim Ji Soo (stage name Jisoo) is a South Korean singer for the group BLACKPINK. She was born on January 3, 1995, in Gunpo, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea. She started her career as a trainee under YG Entertainment in July 2011 where she trained for 5 years. In August 2016, she became a member of BLACKPINK, as a lead vocalist & visualist in the group.

Blackpink: Light Up the Sky, is a Netflix documentary film that narrates the story of the K-pop group as bandmates and individuals while detailing their rise to fame. Netflix released the documentary less than two weeks after BLACKPINK's first studio album, The Album.

