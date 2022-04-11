How old was Solange when she had a baby? Grandma memes trend online amid rumors of son Julez allegedly expecting a child 

A TikTok video alleging that Solange’s son Daniel Julez J. Smith Jr. has impregnated a girl has gone viral on social media. The youngster is believed to be 17 years old. As the clip gained traction, fans of the 35-year-old began wondering when the singer gave birth to her son.

The Grammy award-winning artist is best known for her songs like Stay Flo, Losing You and Cranes in the Sky. She is also famously known to be the younger sister of the legendary Lemonade artist Beyoncé Knowles-Carter.

The TikTok video of Solange’s son showed an alleged text exchange between Daniel and his girlfriend DontCareAbtNunYoutb (her real name has not been made public yet). From the video, it was apparent that the couple has been intimate four times and it also indicated that the star's son is afraid of his parents getting to know about the pregnancy.

The TikTok video also suggested that Daniel Julez was living with his father and not his mother.

In one of the Instagram post screenshots shown in the TikTok video, DontCareAbtNunYoutb admitted to making him put a shirt over his face to keep him hidden from the public. The caption read:

“Yesterday, I seen my baby daddy. Lmaoo. I made him put the shirt over his face and he was mad after that. I’ll take pictures next time though.”

The text message exchange also confirmed that she did not take Plan B. Daniel Julez allegedly wrote that he was going to start “distancing myself, so you don’t get attached” as the couple was expecting a child and he needed “to mentally get ready for that.”

How many children does Solange have?

The R&B artist was just 18 years old when she welcomed her son, Daniel Julez Smith J. Smith Jr., with her then high school boyfriend, Daniel Smith. She has only one child. Speaking about the challenging time of taking care of her child while on tour, she told Elle Magazine in 2017:

“It was one of the most bittersweet moments of my life because I was so in love with Julez, and having spent a lot of time on the road, I yearned to be in one place, to have the opportunity to really ground myself with him. But it was isolating and lonely and so cold and dark, and it was just Julez and me most of the time. It was hard to imagine being able to progress in my career in any way.”

Fans of the singer were surprised that Solange was to become a grandmother so soon. Netizens were left shocked. A few tweets read:

Jay Dior @cmonglue Solange about to have her first grandchild already I know she got Cranes In The Sky on repeat Solange about to have her first grandchild already I know she got Cranes In The Sky on repeat

Whore of Gryffindor 📍SF Bay Area @naomiiimae I was hella excited thinking Solange was about to drop her next album. Not me clicking to find out she’s allegedly about to be a grandmother in her mid 30s I was hella excited thinking Solange was about to drop her next album. Not me clicking to find out she’s allegedly about to be a grandmother in her mid 30s 😩 https://t.co/KVjfWXdptx

faster than mexican music @sokinematic Blue Ivy next time she see Solange Blue Ivy next time she see Solange https://t.co/GqvjB8TwWE

★ @motivatefenty solange is gonna be a grandma…? BEYONCÉ IS GONNA BE A GREAT AUNT????? solange is gonna be a grandma…? BEYONCÉ IS GONNA BE A GREAT AUNT????? https://t.co/cwXSi2iyPY

kesley🇯🇲 @KesleyAlmanzar Why y’all blaming Solange like julez don’t live with his daddy?! Why y’all blaming Solange like julez don’t live with his daddy?! https://t.co/8gWriIAIN6

jacob @itsjacobrichard Me thinking Solange was trending bc of a new album coming soon… Me thinking Solange was trending bc of a new album coming soon… https://t.co/cJR1Lb65Zy

r e a♠️ @_angeldustt_ Solange every time Jules makes headlines Solange every time Jules makes headlines😭😭 https://t.co/lQTDqrHueA

Bradley 🍄 @bradleyberdecia i clicked on why solange is trending thinking it was new music and it’s not i clicked on why solange is trending thinking it was new music and it’s not https://t.co/26WCGtRcxW

‎‏ً @grandekordei not solange bout to be a grandma not solange bout to be a grandma https://t.co/G0IxkMxxPj

🦋🔮 @JuicyBadasss Beyoncé and Solange after finding out Julez done made her a granny Beyoncé and Solange after finding out Julez done made her a granny😖 https://t.co/5rHZNP2JB5

Solange did not respond to the TikTok video at the time of writing this article.

