Trisha Paytas and Moses Hacmon host gender reveal party after announcing that their child will be raised non-binary 

Trisha Paytas announced that they were pregnant with their first child with husband Moses Hacmon on Valentine's Day, 2022. Since then, they have been documenting their pregnancy journey on all of their social media accounts.

The couple has addressed the unborn child as "him" or "he" many times in the past, making fans believe that they were having a son. They recently held a gender reveal party but assured fans that they will be raising their child non-binary and will not force gender norms on them.

Trisha Paytas and Moses Hacmon are having a girl

In a four-and-a-half-minute blog video posted by Trisha Paytas, they explained that they were expecting a boy. Both Paytas and Hacmon shared that their friends and family have been giving them various reasons to believe that they will be having a son.

In the next part of the video, all of the couple's friends and families made their own guesses about the child's gender and gave them a short message.

Finally, after a countdown of ten, it was revealed that the couple was expecting a baby girl. The couple were surprised by the reveal and Paytas exclaimed:

"Everyone's been telling us that it's a boy. We had the nursery picked out, we had the name, I'm scared."

Hacmon replied to this by saying:

"I knew this kid is going to surprise us."

The couple have previously announced that they will be raising the child as non-binary. The influencer posted a video on their YouTube channel in February with the title, "People hating on my pregnancy?" where they explained that they would still be having a gender reveal party and keeping a blue-pink theme for convenience, they explained:

"I'll be raising my baby as a baby, non-binary, but I'm not necessarily doing the gender norms like pink or blue, do you know what I mean?"

They continued:

"Well I guess for the reveal we're doing that because you know for like… the reveal. But it's not necessarily going to be like, 'Oh, you're a boy play with trucks or you're a girl…' Definitely not that."

Paytas wishes to create an environment where their child can easily communicate with them when they have any questions, they shared:

"My main thing is I want them to feel like they can talk to me about literally anything because I couldn't. I never felt that way with my parents."

Trisha Paytas' husband, Hacmon, joined in with the YouTuber and shared a similar idea, they added:

"People should have two, like, the first reveal of what the baby is biologically but people should have like a Bar Mitzvah like a gender reveal once they decide what they are."

Paytas agreed by saying:

"Right, oh so like if they're like non-binary or trans or anything,"

Hacmon further explained:

"Yeah like a second ceremony later on in life where they're like, 'I'm a he/him or they/them.' You never know what they become."

Netizens had a mixed reaction to the gender reveal

Internet users gave mixed reactions to the gender reveal. While many congratulated the couple, others said that they will be praying for the child. Some even said that they would be ready to call the CPS.

Internet Reacts to Trisha Paytas' gender reveal party (Image via @defnoodles/Instagram)

Many shared their surprise over why Trisha Paytas, a non-binary person, threw a gender reveal party.

Paytas shared that they had a comfortable pregnancy, except when they fell from a two-step staircase during an Oscars watch party. But no serious injuries were dealt with from the accident, and both Paytas and the baby are healthy. According to calculations, the couple is due to deliver in September 2022.

