 "I feel like it's my calling": Trisha Paytas sparks backlash after announcing she's becoming Pagan/Wiccan

Followers livid after Trisha Paytas claims they want to practice Wicca (Image via trishapaytasbackup/ Instagram)
Karishma Rao
ANALYST
Modified Dec 27, 2021 01:14 PM IST
Infamous YouTuber Trisha Paytas has announced that they are joining the Wiccan or Pagan community. Netizens are disappointed to see the social media personality attempt to practice several religions.

According to Dictionary.Com, the Wiccan religion is a movement based on pre-Christian practices. Their three main pillars include magic, respect for nature, and worshiping a goddess and other deities.

Though the term has often been associated with the worship of the devil, the website claims that Wicca has no relation to Satanic worship.

‘Pagan’ is used as an umbrella term that encompasses different types of spirituality. It mostly includes a deep respect for nature.

In a live session, Trisha Paytas stated that they do not wish to do anything “devil-related” because they believe in the same. They also uploaded a video on their second channel titled “come last minute Christmas shopping with me at Target.” In the video, they exclaimed that they will soon be practicing Wiccan traditions. They continued:

“I’m going to get my purity candles. I’m excited they came into my life. I think it’s my calling. So watch out Pegan community, I’m coming for you.”

The aforementioned statement can be viewed in the Def Noodles Instagram post below.

"Changes religion every 5 to 7 business days" - Netizens slam Trisha Paytas for being uncertain of the religion they follow

As Trisha Paytas made their announcement on social media, followers were livid of Paytas being uncertain of the religion they follow. Prior to Paytas wanting to practice Wicca, they claimed to be practicing Judaism, Hinduism, Islamism, and Catholicism.

A few comments regarding Trisha Paytas’ new interest read:

“I support people being atheist and s**t, but when b**ches wanna start saying hocus pocus and summon demons that’s when I gotta draw the line and start cyber bullying.” -@itswhatevababy, Instagram
“changes religions faster than nikita dragun changes her races.” -@frothage, Instagram
“Guess the conversion to Judaism was a sham, consider me shocked.” –@brahbocop, Instagram
Internet reacts to Trisha Paytas practicing Wicca 1/2 (Image via defnoodles/ Instagram)
Internet reacts to Trisha Paytas practicing Wicca 2/2 (Image via defnoodles/ Instagram)
As criticism has become rampant online, Trisha Paytas has not responded to the same.

Edited by Prem Deshpande
