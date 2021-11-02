"Disgusting": Trisha Paytas slammed for revealing rabbit fur furniture in deleted clip

YouTuber Trisha Paytas endlessly finds themselves wrapped in controversies, the latest one regarding their dining room. The mukbang content creator uploaded a video on their main channel, blndsundoll4mj, showcasing their newly designed dining table. However, something in the clip left fans enraged.

In the video titled "Our Tim Burton Inspired Beetlejuice Dining Room + Decor", Paytas revealed their dining room was designed by their fiancé Moses Hacmon. Trisha Paytas' followers were left furious after they spoke in detail about the iron dining chairs.

In a now-deleted clip, the bride-to-be revealed that authentic rabbit fur was attached to the chair's back support. Predictably, their viewers were not pleased with the animal cruelty that had taken place while creating their formal dining table.

Trisha Paytas' followers enraged about dining table

Information regarding the rabbit fur chairs gained immense traction after being uploaded on the 'Frenemies 2' Reddit forum. The page has been relentlessly criticizing Paytas for their furniture choices, adding that the dining room interiors are a "disaster".

In the now-deleted clip, Trisha Paytas is heard saying:

"They're rabbit [fur chairs], oops should we even say that"

Popular Instagram page @defnoodles then reported on Paytas' now infamous fur chairs. Reacting to the rabbit furred furniture pieces, comments read:

"at least if it's gonna be fur BUY SOMETHING THAT DOESNT LOOK OUT IF SILENCE OF THE LAMBS????"

"As a bunny owner this is upsetting."

"This is some Texas chainsaw type shi."

Though many followers criticized them for animal cruelty, some pointed out that several netizens who dissed the creator were meat consumers. Some comments defending Paytas read:

"Most of you guys eat meat FYI so it's just kind of funny how you guys pick and choose which animals to feel sorry for."

"Yeah it's not a good idea and I'm not siding with her but half of y'all be eating meat and wearing things that are made of animal fur/skin."

Internet reactions to Trisha Paytas' dining chairs 1/2 (Image via defnoodles/Instagram)

Internet reactions to Trisha Paytas' dining chairs 2/2 (Image via defnoodles/Instagram)

Since the clip has been gaining a larger audience online, the comment section of the original video on Trisha Paytas' YouTube channel has been turned off. They have not publicly spoken about the backlash they have been receiving at the time of writing this article.

Edited by Ravi Iyer