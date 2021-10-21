"Most problematic person": Trisha Paytas slammed for "ableist" remarks about Ethan Klein's Tourette's syndrome 

Controversial YouTuber Trisha Paytas has been exposed for being an “ableist” after making fun of Ethan Klein, who battles with Tourette’s syndrome.

Trisha Paytas and Ethan Klein ended their podcast Frenemies after the former criticized Klein’s management skills. They have been involved in an endless feud ever since.

Trisha Paytas’ fiancé Moses Hacmon has also cut ties with his sister Hila Klein following the feud between Trisha and Ethan.

What did Trisha Paytas say about Ethan Klein?

In a podcast interview, the mukbang YouTuber spoke in detail about their relationship with Ethan Klein since their podcast ended. They also spoke about the hate they have amassed online following Klein publicly attacking them. While speaking about Klein, they said in the podcast interview:

“Everything was a problem once the show ended. He was like, 'Oh, she’s anti- Semitic. She made fun of my Tourette’s.' I didn’t make fun of him, it’s like the same way he called me fat. So now I’m like an ableist.”

A TikTok video of Trisha Paytas poking fun at Klein’s Tourette’s syndrome went viral online. Ethan Klein reacted to the same as well. In the video, several clips of Paytas mocking their former co-host were put together. They could be heard saying:

“I love having a friend with Tourette’s because now it’s like having a soap box or something.”

Another remark included:

“So your brain isn’t wired all the way right?”

As Klein reacted to the video, he held a stoic face throughout the video but occasionally showcased his disappointment. The video of Klein reacting to the aforementioned TikTok video was flagged and removed. The video sharing platform claimed that Klein was using "hate speech."

Ethan Klein @h3h3productions I dont make tiktoks anymore - the one I posted tonight was me reacting to a compilation of Trisha making fun of my Tourette’s, and they striked me for hate speech..against who, myself!? but the original is still up. 3/4 of my last videos removed, I love tiktok but 🤷‍♂️ I dont make tiktoks anymore - the one I posted tonight was me reacting to a compilation of Trisha making fun of my Tourette’s, and they striked me for hate speech..against who, myself!? but the original is still up. 3/4 of my last videos removed, I love tiktok but 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/MpJa5bep3A

Klein took to Twitter, reacting to his TikTok video of him responding to Paytas being removed. He said:

“I dont make tiktoks anymore - the one I posted tonight was me reacting to a compilation of Trisha making fun of my Tourette’s, and they striked me for hate speech..against who, myself!? but the original is still up. 3/4 of my last videos removed”

The Internet reacts to Trisha Paytas being an “ableist”

Ethan Klein has a mild case of the syndrome. He has revealed to his followers that he has certain tics which get triggered when he is stressed. The podcast host can be seen having restless eyebrow movements when experiencing Tourette’s actively.

The internet expressed their disgust and disappointment at Paytas by commenting:

Internet reacts to Trisha Paytas being an "ableist" 1/3

Internet reacts to Trisha Paytas being an "ableist" 2/3

Internet reacts to Trisha Paytas being an "ableist" 3/3

Though many have deemed Paytas’ remarks to be problematic, Klein is facing backlash as well. The latter had told his followers that he would be removing himself from the feud with Paytas and not talking about them anymore, yet he created a video responding to them which left his followers frustrated.

