Trisha Paytas labelled a "hypocrite" after claiming Shane Dawson deserves a second chance, post YouTube return

Shane Dawson has returned to YouTube following his two-year hiatus and fellow YouTuber Trisha Paytas has offered her support. The former was “cancelled” from the internet following several controversies including using racial slurs, uploading inappropriate content, and the infamous Dramageddon 2.0 scandal that appeared online.

Followers of the two were surprised after Paytas supported Shane’s return online as the two were embroiled in an endless feud along with YouTube makeup mogul Jeffree Star.

As Dawson seamlessly returns to his main channel, racking up close to three million views on his latest video in a day, Trisha Paytas goes online speaking of his “cancellation.” She said:

“I think everyone makes mistakes, I think everyone deserves to be forgiven. I feel like everyone deserves second, third chances. As a public figure, do you have to forgive him, no? If you don’t like him, you don’t have to like him. He has something charming and magnetic. People like him and who wants to put anyone in a dark place? I understand if people don’t like him, I understand why people don’t like me and don’t want to support me, it’s fine. But I think everyone deserves second, third, fourth chances.”

Why is the internet surprised with Trisha Paytas supporting Shane Dawson?

To provide some context, Jeffree Star invited Trisha Paytas to join him on a trip to Las Vegas along with his stylists and friends in February 2020. The trip took place during Valentine’s Day following Jeffree Star’s split from long-term boyfriend Nathan Schwandt.

The trip was supposed to be an escape from scandals, but ended up creating a long-lasting rift between Paytas and Star.

Star’s former friend Tab David uploaded a video exposing how Jeffree Star really felt about the mukbang YouTuber. The since deleted video has fuelled a rift between two of the biggest YouTube content creators.

In the video, David didn’t name Paytas, but it was later revealed that the former was talking about her. David stated that Jeffree Star was making fun of Trisha Paytas’ weight, skin, and past drug abuse issues during their trip to Vegas.

The drama amongst the two escalated when Jeffree Star’s former hair stylist Hair By Jay went on to diss Trisha Paytas during an Instagram Live. He called Paytas a “walrus” and other hurtful terms in reference to her appearance.

Trisha Paytas also exposed the hairstylist for overcharging her for the wigs which must have fuelled his aggression towards her online.

Since then, the two YouTube stars have been cold and distant towards each other.

Shane Dawson and Trisha Paytas shared a 12-year-long friendship until he collaborated with Jeffree Star, Paytas’ online enemy. Dawson and Star went on to release their own makeup collection which included the famous Conspiracy eyeshadow palette.

This caused a rift between Dawson and Paytas as the latter thought Shane Dawson would stand for his friends over a multi-million-dollar business deal.

Since then, Star and Dawson have been called out for manipulating Tati Westbrook and igniting the Dramageddon 2.0 scandal. Several older videos of Dawson’s inappropriate behavior have also resurfaced online.

Following his lack of support throughout their friendship, Trisha Paytas cut ties with Shane Dawson and his fiancé Ryland Adams and went on to publicly diss them online.

It appears that Trisha Paytas is now ready to sweep the problems under a rug and welcome Dawson back to YouTube. However, fans feel that Paytas may have selfish motives for expressing support. Some comments included:

It seems that followers have largely found Paytas' behavior to be “hypocritical.” On the other hand, Shane Dawson has not responded publicly to Trisha Paytas’ online support.

