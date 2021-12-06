"Incredibly offensive": Trisha Paytas slammed for appropriating Jewish culture in 'disrespectful' Hannukah TikTok videos

Controversial YouTuber Trisha Paytas is receiving heavy backlash for posting a series of TikTok videos disrespecting Jewish culture. This is not the first time the content creator has attempted to practice other religions.

Trisha Paytas is engaged to Moses Hacmon, an Israeli artist. The former has been documenting their journey embracing Hanukkah over the past few days. Their first TikTok video regarding the same included themselves “trying to seduce” their Israeli husband.

The video, which has now been flagged for “disrespecting Jewish culture” by followers, has amassed over seven million views.

Holocaust survivor criticizes Trisha Paytas for disrespecting Jewish culture

A verified TikTok user, who goes by the handle @thetrueadventures has called out the 33-year-old YouTuber. The former is a Holocaust survivor and has a massive audience of 123.4k followers along with over 1.7 million likes on TikTok.

While reacting to Trisha Paytas “pretending to be Jewish”, @thetrueadventures visibly looked disappointed and captioned their video “I’m sorry... what?” The mentioned video can be viewed in the Instagram post below.

Adding fuel to the fire, Trisha Paytas, who is not Jewish, posted a video where they dance as Hacmon lights the menorah in the background. They also uploaded a TikTok, which was captioned: “When u can’t finish conversion classes so u just pay to be Jewish.”

Many Jewish netizens were disturbed by Paytas’ recent TikTok uploads. A few comments under the Def Noodles Instagram post read:

“She has been appropriating and fetishizing Jewish culture for a while now.”

“i wanna know why moses is just ok with helping his soon to be wife make a joke of his heritage.”

Another comment read:

“It’s finally time people freaking take her out of social media because it is so freaking horrible how she continues to mock every single religion and offends every community that exist because nobody tells her anything”

Internet reacts to Trisha Paytas disrespecting Jewish culture 1/2 (Image via defnoodles/ Instagram)

Internet reacts to Trisha Paytas disrespecting Jewish culture 2/2 (Image via defnoodles/ Instagram)

Trisha Paytas responds to backlash

As criticism against the YouTuber increased online, they responded by saying:

“It really sucks those gatekeeping religions and beliefs. RELIGION. CAN. NOT. BE. APPROPRIATED. culture can. Relics can. Apparel can. But if someone is seeking multiple religions to find their truth and purpose ….idk. Maybe just let them? God is for EVERYONE.”

Also Read Article Continues below

Trisha Paytas is not only attempting to practice Judaism, but has also tried to embrace Hinduism as well. They had visited the Hare Krishna temple, which followers were weary about. Paytas claimed that followers of Hinduism have “been nothing but loving, open and welcoming.”

Edited by Atul S