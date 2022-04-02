Trisha Paytas pregnancy update: Netizens show support as YouTuber reveals she fell downstairs and feels “careless”

Famous YouTuber Trisha Paytas recently released an update video announcing that her baby was okay after it was revealed in a previous video that she had taken a fall down the stairs. The YouTuber is about 15 weeks pregnant with her first baby.

While Paytas used the first video to tell her followers about the pregnancy scare, the latest video focused on informing her fans about how she was doing in the aftermath of the incident. A visibly stressed Trisha Paytas appeared in the previous video as she described her fall, but in the update video they looked better and also shared an ultrasound image of the baby.

Netizens came to support Trisha Paytas with messages and wishes

Paytas, who announced her pregnancy on Valentine's Day a little over a month ago, was elated to be having her first child with husband Moses Hacmon. In her video detailing the fall, Paytas revealed that she fell over two stairs in the kitchen while hosting an Oscars watch party at their home on March 27.

The next day, after visiting the doctor, Paytas again took to YouTube to update the followers that, despite the pain and nausea, she and the baby were both doing fine. Paytas began the update video by revealing how embarrassed she felt by the fall.

She shared that she wasn't a “klutzy” person, and falling in her kitchen while pregnant made her feel “careless.” However, the messages from her followers made her feel better. Paytas also thanked the people who reached out to her with messages of support and their own stories of mishaps during pregnancy that didn’t impact their baby.

Here’s a look at some of the messages that Trisha Paytas’ followers and well-wishers sent her on YouTube:

Some decided to share their own pregnancy incidents to help Paytas feel better. Kamantha Norlin wrote:

“First of all, I am so glad everything is okay. I felt my first baby move at 17 weeks. I also slipped on ice when I was 32 weeks and literally fell flat on my face and stomach and it didn’t effect my baby at all. God is good. <3”

Daryn Nicole commented:

“Trish, I was in a car accident when I was six months pregnant, I broke my ribs in the car rolled three times. Baby was perfectly okay. You are doing great mama. It ain’t easy.”

Jules1999 wrote:

“I still danced ballet while pregnant and fell during lifts and my baby turned out just fine. Granted, I did that before pregnancy but our womb and body is designed to protect our babies in the womb and I’m glad you are okay.”

Meanwhile, some simply sent their best wishes to Paytas, such as Naila N, who wrote:

“The nausea might have been from the extreme stress you went through thinking baby was in danger… Sending hugs your way.”

With a massive outpouring of love and best wishes sent her way by her followers, Trisha Paytas seemed determined to leave the incident behind, and with some rest, be ready for the gender reveal of her baby in a few weeks.

