How much is Jesse Williams worth? Net worth and Grey's Anatomy star's salary explored amid reduced child payment support

Jesse Williams will now pay a reduced amount for child support to his ex-wife, Aryn Drake-Lee. The court documents state that the actor’s child support payments have been temporarily modified to $6,413.

Williams was initially paying $40,000 for child support each month. The modification was made after Grey’s Anatomy star reported a change in income in documents filed in December 2021, six months after his departure from the show.

He is currently appearing in the Broadway production of Take Me Out, for which he reportedly earns $1,668 per week. Jesse and Aryn’s attorneys have not yet commented on anything.

Jesse Williams’ net worth explored

Also known as Jesse Wesley Williams, he is known for his appearance as Dr. Jackson Avery on the ABC medical drama, Grey’s Anatomy. He is also famous for his roles in the films The Cabin in the Woods, The Butler, and Band Aid, and provided voice acting and motion capture for Markus in Detroit: Become Human.

Jesse Williams is mostly known for his performance in Grey's Anatomy (Image via Mitch Haaseth/Getty Images)

According to CelebrityNetWorth, the 41-year-old’s net worth is estimated to be around $12 million. Although details related to his assets remain unknown, he has accumulated a lot of wealth from his career in the entertainment industry.

Apart from appearing in films and television series, he is also a member of the board of directors of The Advancement Project, a civil rights think tank and advocacy group. He is also the executive producer of Question Bridge: Black Males, a media project, exhibition, and teacher and student curriculum centered on black male identity.

Jesse William's Career Explored

Jesse Williams began his career as a television actor with an appearance on an episode of Law & Order as the character Kwame in 2006. He also played the role Eric Medina on eight episodes of Beyond the Break in 2006. He also played the role of Drew Collins in two episodes of ABC Family comedy-drama Greek.

He gained recognition for his appearance as Jackson Avery in Grey’s Anatomy in 2009. He announced his exit from the show in May 2021 with his final episode airing the same month. He earned a salary of $6.25 million per year at the time.

The actor also played the recurring role of Joe Ryan on the Hulu show Little Fires Everywhere.

The Chicago, Illinois native made his film debut in the sequel to the 2005 film The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants. He then appeared in the 2009 crime drama film Brooklyn’s Finest and signed his first lead role in the 2011 horror-comedy The Cabin in the Woods.

He was the executive producer of the 2016 documentary film Stay Woke: The Black Lives Matter Movement and produced the short film Two Distant Strangers in 2021. He now earns $1,668 per week for his work on Broadway's Take Me Out.

Jesse Williams and Aryn Drake-Lee’s relationship timeline

Jesse Williams dated Aryn Drake-Lee for five years before they tied the knot in September 2012. They welcomed two children – daughter Sadie Williams in December 2013 and son Maceo Williams in October 2015.

The couple filed for divorce in 2017 and fought a series of court battles for custody of their children and Jesse’s child support payments.

The Jacob’s Ladder star was ordered to pay more than $50,000 per month in child support along with $50,695 per month in spousal support. He later filed an appeal to fight the order, claiming that he was paying a lot.

The pair finalized their divorce in 2020 and court documents stated that they would share joint legal and physical custody of their two children. Jesse was ordered to pay $40,000 in child support and $100,000 in two spousal support payments to his ex-wife.

The former couple was ordered by a judge in April 2021 to attend a high-conflict parents program. They recently settled their child custody dispute in March 2022 which stated that they would continue to share legal custody of their two kids.

The judge recommended that both of them seek co-parenting counseling as they require a great deal of fine-tuning in their custody and visitation orders, a lot of which cannot be handled by the court.

