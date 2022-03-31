Who does Blac Chyna have a child with? Tyga and Rob Kardashian clap back after being accused of not paying child support

Blac Chyna recently revealed on Twitter that she had to give up three of her cars after reportedly receiving no support from her exes. The tweet read:

“Yesterday I had to give up 3 of my cars … my reasons… morals, beliefs, bring a single mother, no support I’m a MAMA.”

She wrote in another tweet that she was single and had no child support. Despite her loss, she said that she was practicing gratitude. A fan seemed to shade the model by alluding to Kardashian’s more public efforts with Dream and wrote:

“When the other parent is actively in the child’s life, taking the child on days and clothing feeding the child… is child support warranted?”

Chyna responded by saying:

“No, it’s not when the other parenting successful; it’s called coparenting. But Greedy parents try to get child support because they’re not doing nothing [rocket ship emoji]”

Tyga and Rob Kardashian clapped back at their ex-fiancée, Chyna, after being accused of not paying child support. Kardashian said:

“I pay 37k a year for my daughter’s school. I handle every single medical expense. I pay for all her extracurricular activities. I have my daughter from Tuesday-Saturday. Why would I pay child support lol.”

Tyga responded by saying:

“I pay 40k a year for my son school & he lives w me mon-sat. Why would I pay child support lol.”

Blac Chyna’s personal life explored

The socialite started dating rapper Tyga in 2011 and welcomed a son, King Cairo Stevenson, in 2012. They separated in 2014 when Tyga began a relationship with Kylie Jenner.

Chyna shares a son with Tyga (Image via Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

Tyga and Jenner’s relationship led to several social media feuds between Chyna and Jenner that ended when the former began dating Jenner’s half-brother Rob Kardashian in 2016. They welcomed their daughter, Dream Renee Kardashian, in November 2016.

Rob Kardashian announced in an Instagram post in December 2016 that he and Chyna had split. Although they reconciled a few days later, they separated again in 2017.

Chyna and Kardashian settled their support battle in 2019. The latter had been paying $20,000 per month to Chyna but requested that his payments be lowered since his financial situation had changed.

His request eventually came through after a judge ruled that both Chyna and Kardashian should only be responsible for paying for their daughter’s needs. Chyna has not asked for child support since the ruling.

In brief about Blac Chyna

Angela Renée White, aka Blac Chyna, gained recognition as a stunt double for Nicki Minaj in the music video of Monster by Kanye West. She became popular after being name-dropped in Drake’s Miss Me.

The 33-year-old launched her makeup brand, Lashed by Blac Chyna, and a beauty salon in Encino, Los Angeles.

Chyna had previously launched her online boutique, 88fin, filled with new clothing and products from her clothing line of the same name. She has appeared on several reality television shows like Keeping Up with the Kardashians and her own reality show, Rob & Chyna, with her ex-boyfriend, Rob Kardashian.

Chyna also appeared in Zeus Network’s The Real Blac Chyna, VH1’s Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood, and Tokyo Toni’s Finding Love ASAP!

Edited by Shaheen Banu