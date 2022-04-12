How many kids does Tobey Maguire have? Spider-Man star attends Billie Eilish concert with family

Tobey Maguire was spotted enjoying Saturday night with his family at Billie Eilish’s show. The Spider-Man 3 actor and his ex-wife Jennifer Meyer seemed to be on good terms as they put on a united front to treat their kids.

The family was seen arriving at The Forum in Inglewood before the show. Maguire was sporting a short haircut and a disposable black face mask. He wore a faded black crewneck sweater, black sweatpants, and black sneakers. He walked alongside his teenage daughter, Ruby, who was wearing light wash blue jeans, black combat boots, and a white graphic t-shirt.

The ever-glamorous Jennifer wore a white crewneck shirt tucked into light blue pants. She also sported a glossy red manicure and several rings

Who are the children of Tobey Maguire?

Tobey Maguire met Jennifer Meyer in 2003 when the former was shooting for Seabiscuit at Universal Studios. They got engaged in April 2006.

Tobey Maguire shares two children with ex-wife Jennifer Meyer (Image via Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images)

The pair welcomed their first child, a daughter named Ruby Sweetheart Maguire, in November 2006. Her middle name, Sweetheart, comes from Meyer’s grandmother who gave her granddaughter the nickname.

Maguire and Meyer welcomed their second child, a son named Otis Tobias Maguire, in May 2009. Otis’ middle name, Tobias, is after Maguire’s full name.

Tobey and Jennifer announced their separation after nine years of marriage in October 2016 and Meyer filed for divorce after four years of separation in 2020.

Tobey Maguire at Billie Eilish concert

Younis @younityyy Tobey Maguire sensing the camera on him while he’s at a Billie Eilish concert is exactly what i needed to see today. Tobey Maguire sensing the camera on him while he’s at a Billie Eilish concert is exactly what i needed to see today. https://t.co/JBS0oAwq4e

The Pawn Sacrifice actor was spotted lip-syncing at Billie Eilish's concert. A video of the 46-year-old singing along at the event is trending on the internet and it is equal parts adorable and funny.

As mentioned earlier, Maguire went to the concert with his ex-wife Jennifer Meyer and their children. They were spotted by the paparazzi as they arrived at the venue on April 9. In one of the videos, he is seen singing along to Billie’s single Bellyache before realizing that he was being filmed.

More Billie Eilish concerts on the horizon?

Billie Eilish has a busy schedule over the next few months and there are many events where fans can see her. She will be performing at the 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 16 and April 23.

Eilish will then proceed for her UK tour in June during which she will perform in Dublin, Manchester, Belfast, Glasgow, Birmingham, and London. She has more gigs scheduled in Europe and the details are available on her official website.

