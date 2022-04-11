Billy Ray Cyrus net worth: Singer's fortune explored as wife of 28 years, Tish files for divorce

Billy Ray Cyrus and his wife Tish Cyrus are now officially separated. The duo is getting divorced after being married for more than 28 years. This is the third time they are going their separate ways.

Tish filed for divorce in Williamson County, Tennessee, on April 6 mentioning irreconcilable differences as stated in the documents. She stated that they have not lived together for more than two years. The pair’s representatives have not yet responded to anything.

Billy Ray Cyrus’ net worth explored

Billy Ray Cyrus has released 16 studio albums and 53 singles since 1992. He is famous for his single Achy Breaky Heart, which was at the top of the U.S. Hot Country Songs chart and was the first single to achieve triple platinum status in Australia.

According to sources, the 60-year-old’s net worth is estimated to be around $20 million. Even though detailed information on his assets is not available, he has accumulated a lot of wealth as a singer, songwriter, and actor.

The Flying By star is a multi-platinum selling artist and has scored around eight top-ten singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. Some Gave All is one of his most successful albums to date and has been certified multi-platinum in the United States, nine times.

Some Gave All ranked in the top 10 for 43 weeks, a total topped by one country album in history, Ropin’ the Wind by Garth Brooks. It was the first debut album to grab the top position on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart. The album has sold more than 20 million copies and is the best-selling debut album of all time for a male solo artist.

Billy has released 36 charted singles and 17 among them have charted in the top 40. He earned his first number-one single on the US Billboard Hot 100 as a featured artist on a remix of Lil Nas X’s song Old Town Road in 2019. The song also made him the winner of two Grammy Awards in the categories of Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and Best Music Video.

He appeared on the television show Doc from 2001 to 2004. He then co-starred in the Disney Channel series Hannah Montana with his daughter Miley Cyrus from 2006 to 2011, and played the role of Vernon Brownmule on the CMT sitcom Still the King from 2016 to 2017.

Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus’ relationship timeline

Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus tied the knot in December 1993. The couple share five children – daughters Miley, Noah, and Brandi, and sons Trace and Braison. Billy first filed for divorce in 2010 but announced later that he had withdrawn his petition. He said in an interview:

“I’ve dropped the divorce. I want to put my family back together. Things are the best they’ve ever been.”

However, things went sour between the pair in 2013, and it was Tish who filed for divorce this time, saying that it is a personal matter and they are working to find a resolution that is in the best interest of their family. The couple then said that they salvaged their marriage through hard work and couples therapy. They mentioned in a statement,

“We both woke up and realized we love each other and decided we want to stay together. We both went into couples therapy something we haven’t done in 22 years of being together, and it’s brought us closer together and really opened up our communication in amazing ways.”

Billy mentioned in an interview in 2016, that although he and his wife had experienced ups and downs in their relationship, they focused on taking things one step at a time.

