Who is Jay Cutler's ex-wife Kristin Cavallari and why did the duo split?

Before becoming Jay Cutler's wife, Kristin Cavallari found success in MTV's Laguna Beach. Cavallari returned to reality television when MTV introduced The Hills. After starring in reality TV shows, Cavallari started her reality series on E! called Very Cavallari.

Her Very Cavallari show focused on her business interests and family life. Cavallari began dating NFL quarterback Jay Cutler in 2010, and the couple got engaged in April 2011. A year later, Cutler and Cavallari welcomed their first child, Camden Jack, in April 2012. The couple tied the knot in June 2013.

After getting married, Jay and Kristin welcomed their son Jaxon Wyatt in May 2014 and daughter Saylor James in November 2015. Cavallari and Cutler announced that they were getting a divorce in April 2020. The couple stated that they had "nothing but love and respect for one another."

Why did Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari separate?

Kristin Cavallari broke her silence about her divorce from former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler. Cavallari spoke with PeopleTV about what went wrong between the couple.

"Every relationship has their stuff. I met Jay when I was 23. I was a baby. Jay and I had so much love for each other, but we grew up. When you work at something for so many years and nothing's changing, I think you have to just make a decision. We all want to be happy."

Kristin and Jay grew apart over the years and worked hard to keep their marriage together, but it became too much to handle. During her PeopleTV interview in 2020, Cavallari mentioned that the couple talk daily and they both have a tremendous amount of love and respect for each other.

The divorce seemed to be a clean split until Entertainment Tonight got their hands on the legal papers. ET claims that the divorce documents state that there was marital misconduct and irreconcilable differences. Cavallari said that Cutler "is guilty of such inappropriate marital conduct as renders further cohabitation unsafe and improper."

The divorce documents also revealed that a temporary restraining order was filed, which is expected during the divorce process in Tennessee. Jay and Kristin had a plan to keep their marital issues inside their home. Unfortunately, being two famous individuals, their divorce documents were leaked, and their dirty laundry was aired out for everyone to see.

