What time will Walker Season 2 episode 20 (finale) air on The CW? Details explored

The CW's Walker is all set for the season finale on June 23, 2022. The show has gone through some intense twists throughout the 19-episode run length. The finale is preparing to cap it off with another high-tension premise ending in an epic finale. The finale may also look into Cordell Walker's (played by Jared Tristan Padalecki) past, and fans of the show already know that this endeavor never ends in a peaceful way.

Titled Something's Missing. this episode will see Trey (Jeff Pierre) in a dilemma regarding Captain James’ (played by Coby Bell) latest offer. Whatever he decides will have a long-lasting impact on the future of the show. This episode will also see Cordell try to relive a sequence from his past that he has long buried.

The upcoming episode of the show will air at 8.00 PM ET on the CW channel. Read on for more details.

Walker season 2, episode 20 promo: The ghosts of the past

The promo for the big finale indicates that the last episode will be heavily based on the theme of "past." Cordell, as well as a few others, will face demons from the past in the upcoming episode. This episode will also have a big dilemma. The promo shows Captain Larry James offering a new position to Trey Barnett.

The synopsis for the upcoming episode of the show, as released by the CW, reads:

"Gale (guest star Paula Marshall) coming clean to Geri (Odette Annable) about the past forces Cordell (Jared Padalecki) to relive a part of his he’d buried long ago, and Trey (Jeff Pierre) considers Captain James’ (Coby Bell) latest offer."

The finale is directed by Steve Robin with a script from Kevin Fahey and Anna Fricke. So far, the second season has fulfilled everything it had promised. Speaking about the second season, showrunner Anna Fricke said:

"You will see the Walkers be tested and they will be very challenged and have to overcome some obstacles. We'll see some unexpected romances, and some big secrets will be revealed about what exactly happened that night with the fire!"

As this is the finale, you can expect some big twists and a cliffhanger leading to the third season of the Walker, Texas Ranger reboot. The finale will also conclude the current arc that has been going on for the past couple of episodes.

With a number of shows canceled, Walker is one of the few CW shows to survive the carnage. The channel may have some big plans for the show in the near future. The original show also ran for a long time, airing eight seasons between 1993 and 2001. It had 200 episodes and boasted a great rating.

This spinoff stars Lindsey Morgan, Molly Hagan, Keegan Allen, Coby Bell, Mitch Pileggi, Violet Brinson, Kale Culley, Jeff Pierre, Paula Marshall Dave Annable, and Amara Zaragoza.

Thankfully, the show has been renewed for a new season for 2022-2023.

When will Walker season 2, episode 20 air?

The show will air on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at 8.00 PM ET on the CW channel. You can also find the show online on the CW website and application. The other streaming sites for the show include CW Seed, DirecTV, Spectrum on Demand, and Fubo TV.

