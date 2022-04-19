Who is Kaalan Walker? Superfly actor convicted in Los Angeles, faces upto 100 years in prison

Actor and rapper Kaalan Walker was reportedly convicted of serial rape on Monday, April 18, 2022. Prosecutors have accused the Superfly star of “sophisticated” attacks on multiple women and minors between 2013 and 2018.

According to Rolling Stone, nearly 30 women have come forward to accuse Walker of sexual assault in 2021. His latest conviction involved 10 such victims, including three minors. The actor was found guilty of assaulting four women and three minors, who were aspiring 16-year-old models.

Meanwhile, he was acquitted of crimes involving three of the 10 victims, including charges of forcible assault. Deputy District Attorney Cynthia Wallace told the publication that Walker name-dropped Drake and Halle Berry to lure in many of his victims.

The attorney also shared that Walker allegedly assaulted his victims by making promises of photoshoot gigs and other career opportunities within the industry. However, none of his promises materialized, and he only took advantage of the women in the process:

“He [Kaalan Walker] picked these girls and he appealed to their dreams and hopes and name-dropped Drake and used his connection to Halle Berry to get these girls somewhere and gain their trust. Once they were there, it wasn’t about doing photo shoots, it was about assaulting them.”

Wallace said that the jury gave back the victims their “voices” with the verdict. However, Walker’s attorney Andrew Flier countered the decision and told The Wrap that he plans to appeal in court:

“Mr. Walker maintains his complete innocence to the charges and allegations. The defense is very confidant [sic] that the convictions will be reversed.”

As the jury read the split verdict, Walker reportedly hung his head and burst into tears. He was also heard yelling about his innocence while being taken away in handcuffs. The actor is reportedly set to appear back in court on May 27.

Everything to know about Kaalan Walker

Kaalan Walker is a rapper, actor, and dancer best known for his role as gang member Juju in the 2018 Sony film Superfly. He also appeared in the 2017 film Kings alongside Halle Berry and Daniel Craig.

The performer reportedly began his journey in Hollywood as part of the high school dance collective Marvel Inc. He then signed to Empire Records and toured with prominent artists such as G Eazy, A$AP Ferg, SchoolBoy Q, Isaiah Rashad, and Waka Flocka, among others.

Walker released his debut EP, The Intermission in 2017, featuring the single titled Real Talk. He also released the song It Could Happen, which debuted at #13 on the iTunes Hip-Hop chart. The track also garnered millions of streams across Spotify and Apple Music platforms.

Walker found himself in the middle of a major controversy in 2021 after being accused of assaulting several women using his newly achieved fame. He was recently convicted of the charges in a Los Angeles court.

