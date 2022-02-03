From 'Jungle Fever' to 'Monster's Ball': 5 gripping roles Halle Berry has aced over the years

Halle Berry is one of the most well-known and well-paid movie stars of the 2000s. As of late, she's been concentrating on smaller, low-budget films, working occasionally as a producer as well.

She's the first and, thus far, only African-American woman to have won an Academy Award for Best Actress, along with an Emmy, a Golden Globe, and two Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Berry's filmography boasts a number of legendary characters that she has brought to life on-screen through her iconic performances.

Here are Halle Berry's top five roles that have not only landed her critical acclaim but also made her a fan-favourite.

5 Halle Berry roles that are too good to be missed

1) Jordan Turner in The Call (2013)

The life of a 911 operator is fascinating, and one that is rarely depicted in films. Receiving calls all day and having to speak calmly to people in distress must take a mental toll, and Halle Berry captures that emotion admirably in this film. The movie also beautifully portrays her relationship with Abigail Breslin, who plays Casey Welson, a kidnapped teen who Berry endeavours to save.

2) Jinx in Die Another Day (2002)

Jinx is one of the few "Bond Girls" who participates in just as much of the action as Bond by virtue of her being a spy. Interestingly, at one point, the 007 producers considered giving Jinx her own spin-off franchise, but producer MGM decided against it.

3) Vivian in Jungle Fever (1991)

Halle Berry's breakthrough performance was in Jungle Fever, an exploration of racism and addiction, as crack-addict Vivian. Spike Lee wanted her to play the wife, but she was more drawn to the character of the heroin-addict, which she ended up winning the Best Supporting Actress award for.

4) Sofia in John Wick: Chapter 3- Parabellum (2019)

John Wick appears to have an infinite supply of "old pals" who seem to owe him a favor and are always willing to get him out of a bind.

Halle's character, Sofia, is just as vicious and talented as Wick himself in the recently released third chapter of the franchise. This movie flaunts the added bonus of weaponized dogs who take out the assailants she can't see for her while she dispatches the rest.

5) Leticia Musgrove in Monster's Ball (2001)

Halle Berry received an Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her performance as Leticia Musgrove. In Monster's Ball, she portrays a poor, working-class, single mother who loses her son and then has a sexual relationship with a man who turns out to be her husband's executioner. The plot-twists and Halle's wonderful acting leave viewers at the edge of their seats.

Halle Berry's past performances continue to awe audiences even today. After her directorial debut in the 2020 movie Bruised, fans are eager to see what she brings to them next.

