What happened to Abigail Breslin's father? Actress opens up on loss as she marks first Christmas without him 

American actress Abigail Breslin shared a heartfelt note on Christmas remembering her father, Michael Breslin.

The 25-year-old took to her Instagram on December 25 and wrote a lengthy emotional post for her father, who passed away in February this year.

Wishing her fans "happy holidays/holiday grief season," the Academy Award nominee said she is "truly blessed" to spend the Christmas holiday with her family, friends, and boyfriend, but the experience has been challenging without her father.

She further went on to share support to any of her fans if they are missing their loved ones by writing, "I see you, I hear you, and you are not alone."

Abigail Breslin first announced her father's deteriorating condition on February 11 on her Instagram handle.

What happened to Abigail Breslin's father?

Abigail Breslin's father passed away in February 2021 due to Covid-19 complications. The 78-year-old was a telecommunications expert, consultant, and computer programmer.

As stated above, Breslin first mentioned her father's ill health via her Instagram handle on February 11. In a lengthy post, she asked her fans and admirers for their prayers for Michael, who was placed on the ventilator that morning. That was the first time the Little Miss Sunshine actress revealed that her father had tested positive for Covid-19.

On February 12, she urged her fans to take precautions due to Covid-19, stating masks are far less uncomfortable than being on a ventilator.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Breslin revealed that her father was unconscious while receiving his treatment against the coronavirus.

SOPHOMORE(abigail breslin) @yoabbaabba I’m so used to talking to dad multiple times a day. I still call and talk to him thanks to INCREDIBLE nurses who work so hard and make sure he can hear me, even tho he’s not conscious. Can’t wait to hear his voice again. I love you dada💕 I’m so used to talking to dad multiple times a day. I still call and talk to him thanks to INCREDIBLE nurses who work so hard and make sure he can hear me, even tho he’s not conscious. Can’t wait to hear his voice again. I love you dada💕

The Stillwater actress announced on February 27 that her father had passed away that evening. Sharing a series of Michael's pictures, the actress talked about his personality.

Calling her father an "incredible human being," Breslin said her father loved simple things in life:

"He loved dogs and cats and all animals, and he especially loved hearing funny stories about my pets in particular. He always says, abba dabba, you’ve got that animal lover in you just like me."

On the professional front, Abigail Breslin will next be seen in Slayers, Saturday at the Starlight, Canyon Del Muerto, and The Cannibals.

