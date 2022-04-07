“The Ultimatum is truly chaotic”: Fans give their verdict on Netflix’s The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On

The much awaited reality dating show, The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On, which debuted its first episode on April 6 on Netflix, has been deemed “chaotic” by viewers.

The show centers around real couples who have been together for a long time issuing an ultimatum to their partner to either marry them or break up. On the show, the pair has the liberty to choose new partners for the next three weeks to date and live with them, and then get back with their old partners for another three weeks.

At the end of the experiment, each couple has to decide whether they want to marry each other or move on with someone else.

Fans Verdict on The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On

After a successful run of Love is Blind, viewers were expecting a show somewhat similar to the previous dating experiment show. When the teaser for The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On was out on the reunion of Love is Blind Season 2, fans were excited for the never seen before concept.

However, the first episode, which premiered on Wednesday, left viewers disappointed, with some even calling the show “messy”.

The show started with everyone getting to know each other before deciding who they wanted to be paired with. During the switch-off dinner, April chose Hunter as her new partner, while Colby chose Lauren, prompting Nate to propose to his girlfriend Lauren.

Later, Colby pointed out that Lauren was not excited about her engagement, as she and her boyfriend Nate had some issues that were yet to be resolved, including having kids. He even accused Nate of fake proposing to his ladylove.

However, Colby then chose April as his partner. April confessed her feelings after her partner Jake told her that he was getting along with Rae. After the dinner, the newly engaged couples left the show, and the new pairs including, Rae and Jake, Shanique and Zay, Madlyn and Randall, and Colby and April were left to continue with the experiment.

The show did not live upto the expectations of the viewers and they immediately took to Twitter to express their displeasure, with some saying the “chaotic” show left them fuming and angry, while others said the show's concept was insane.

Az @HeyAzJay I tried #TheUltimatum but none of these people are interesting or hot enough to be issuing them in the first place I tried #TheUltimatum but none of these people are interesting or hot enough to be issuing them in the first place

Vxronica @Vxronica As a happily married woman I am 20 mins into #TheUltimatum and I already want to strangle half the cast. 🤦🏻‍♀️ As a happily married woman I am 20 mins into #TheUltimatum and I already want to strangle half the cast. 🤦🏻‍♀️

emu 🥹 @emuvictoria i’m watching #TheUltimatum and i’m screaming at the tv why are these people like 25 and have been dating for 2 years?!? this isn’t normal!!!! i’m watching #TheUltimatum and i’m screaming at the tv why are these people like 25 and have been dating for 2 years?!? this isn’t normal!!!!

Whether The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On will be able to redeem itself or not will depend on future episodes. The show will air its finale on April 13, 2022, on the streaming platform, Netflix.

