Netflix's The Ultimatum: List of 6 couples testing their relationship in extreme dating reality series

Netflix’s upcoming relationship reality show, The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On, will star six real-life couples struggling to decide on their marriage.

Releasing on April 6, Netflix’s upcoming show will be an upgraded version of Love is Blind. With one person being ready and the other not, all six couples on the show are unable to decide whether they want to get married or not.

The show will also feature six couples interchanging their partners with people belonging to other couples on the show. After spending some time, they might decide whether they want to get married to their long-term relationship partner.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

“Six different couples, on the verge of marriage. One partner is ready to get married, the other isn’t quite as sure. An ultimatum is issued — and in just over eight weeks, they must commit to marriage, or move on. In the meantime, each will choose a new potential partner from one of the other couples, in a life-changing opportunity to get a glimpse of two different possible futures.”

Meet the couples on The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On

season 1

The six couples have signed up to make the most significant decision by participating in the show’s social experiment. These duos have been in a relationship for nearly three years, yet they are unsure about marrying each other. Take a look at the six couples who will appear on the show:

1) Shanique, 24, and Randall, 26

After dating for a year and a half, Shanique and Randall are unsure about getting married. Hence, the 24-year-old Shanique has issued an Ultimatum to her 26-year-old better half, Randall.

2) Madlyn, 24, and Colby, 25

The youngest couple on the show, Madlyn and Colby, have been together for a year and a half. However, with Madlyn's failure to decide on marriage, Colby had to issue an Ultimatum to his partner.

3) April, 23, and Jake, 26

After being in a relationship for two years, April 23-year-old has issued an Ultimatum against the 26-year-old Jake.

4) Alexis, 25, and Hunter, 28

In a two-year relationship, the 25-year-old Alexis had to issue an Ultimatum to her 28-year-old boyfriend, Hunter.

5) Zay, 25, and Rae, 24

The 25-year-old boyfriend Zay received The Ultimatum to decide about marriage to his 24-year-old girlfriend, Rae. The couple has been dating for two and a half years.

6) Lauren, 26, and Nate, 30

The couple has been together for two and a half years. However, Nate has now given The Ultimatum to Lauren to decide on marriage.

Viewers can watch the eight-episode long series on Netflix on Wednesday, April 6.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar