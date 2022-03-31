Why do Married At First Sight fans feel Noi is annoying?

With just over three weeks left until Decision Day, the Married At First Sight couples have now taken a step forward in their relationship to better understand each other. In Episode 12 of the show, the pairs engaged in everyday activities like grocery shopping, giving their dog a bath, or learning how to drive.

As Decision Day looms upon them, some couples feel like they are moving forward, and others feel like they are still on the chopping block. While Noi and Steve have professed their love for each other, financial stability and lack of equal partnership are the issues they seem to be struggling with. Fans have also not been impressed with Noi's behavior towards her husband.

As they celebrated their one-month anniversary on the previous episode of Married At First Sight, the couples bonded over their shared experiences. However, some couples still struggle with communication issues and a lack of intimacy. The series also saw two expert interventions, one by Pastor Cal and another by Dr. Viviana, that focused on communication and intimacy, respectively.

Fans react to Married At First Sight star Noi's lack of participation in the relationship

Fans have always been skeptical of Noi not taking charge of the household. Many felt that the marriage wasn't going to last.

3DPat @ThreeDPat Honestly why would Steve want to stay married to Noi when she’s encabable of explaining anything? That he’s gotta check her Twitter to know if she’s mad at him? #MarriedAtFirstSight Honestly why would Steve want to stay married to Noi when she’s encabable of explaining anything? That he’s gotta check her Twitter to know if she’s mad at him? #MarriedAtFirstSight

AASH @aashmusic Noi secretly wants to be the bread winner and have Steve do all the house work. There’s no she she co rubies to refuse to do anything around the house and expect Steve to do it, AND get a job. There’s just no way #MarriedAtFirstSight Noi secretly wants to be the bread winner and have Steve do all the house work. There’s no she she co rubies to refuse to do anything around the house and expect Steve to do it, AND get a job. There’s just no way #MarriedAtFirstSight https://t.co/YCrJfEoRAY

Mira 💕 @MMira08 #MarriedAtFirstSight It takes a good 20-25 mins to clean a bathroom. If you clean often it’ll be even less… Noi cleaning a little isn’t going to hurt her. She want a maid just say that!!!!! #MAFS It takes a good 20-25 mins to clean a bathroom. If you clean often it’ll be even less… Noi cleaning a little isn’t going to hurt her. She want a maid just say that!!!!! #MAFS #MarriedAtFirstSight https://t.co/jxFXj3cLJy

#MAFS #MarriedAtFirstSight How old is Noi cus this behavior is screaming ‘childish’ How old is Noi cus this behavior is screaming ‘childish’#MAFS #MarriedAtFirstSight

AASH @aashmusic I can’t stand Noi honestly. She’s so annoying. The only reason she doesn’t want to move in together after decision day is bc she realizes that Steve will not settle to let her do NO work around the house and pay no bills. Bye girl #MarriedAtFirstSight I can’t stand Noi honestly. She’s so annoying. The only reason she doesn’t want to move in together after decision day is bc she realizes that Steve will not settle to let her do NO work around the house and pay no bills. Bye girl #MarriedAtFirstSight

Kiki Jasimine @kiki_jasimine Noi, you’re closer to 40 than 18. You are being very childish. Why post on social media and not talk to her husband? Where are these damn experts? They like to disappear when we need them the most. #MAFS #MAFS Boston #MarriedAtFirstSight Noi, you’re closer to 40 than 18. You are being very childish. Why post on social media and not talk to her husband? Where are these damn experts? They like to disappear when we need them the most. #MAFS #MAFSBoston #MarriedAtFirstSight

#MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFS Noi keeps trying to make Steve out to be broke and irresponsible. But the fact that he can live comfortably on his savings and contribute tremendously financially. The math isn’t matching #MAFS Boston Noi keeps trying to make Steve out to be broke and irresponsible. But the fact that he can live comfortably on his savings and contribute tremendously financially. The math isn’t matching #MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFS #MAFSBoston https://t.co/HrbsVXTNja

whatever.✨ @heylexiaa #MAFS Why is Noi so pressed Steve is financially stable enough to provide and not have a job??? He knows what’s in his account and he doesn’t seem concerned. She’s an idiot. #MarriedAtFirstSight Why is Noi so pressed Steve is financially stable enough to provide and not have a job??? He knows what’s in his account and he doesn’t seem concerned. She’s an idiot. #MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFS

Elle Boogie @LBoogieIsHere #MarriedAtFirstSight Noi, this passive aggressiveness is gonna have you divorced. If it bothers you that much that Steve doesn’t have a job, you need to be direct and tell him that #MAFS Boston #MarriedAtFirstSight Noi, this passive aggressiveness is gonna have you divorced. If it bothers you that much that Steve doesn’t have a job, you need to be direct and tell him that #MAFS #MarriedAtFirstSightBoston #MarriedAtFirstSight

Kiki Jasimine @kiki_jasimine I told you that Noi thinks that Steve has no money! I feel like Steve is gaslighting on this situation and not being honest. Noi is jumping conclusion on this relationship and it only have been one month. WTH, Noi! #MAFS #MAFS Boston #MarriedAtFirstSight I told you that Noi thinks that Steve has no money! I feel like Steve is gaslighting on this situation and not being honest. Noi is jumping conclusion on this relationship and it only have been one month. WTH, Noi! #MAFS #MAFSBoston #MarriedAtFirstSight

Are Married At First Sight couple Noi and Steve on the chopping block?

When viewers feel the couples are moving in a positive direction, drama always follows. The same applies to Noi and Steve in Episode 12 of the series. When the couple talked about dividing household chores, Steve wanted to distribute them equally but Noi didn't seem to agree.

When the duo took their dog Sushi out for a bath, Steve felt that it was her responsibility to take care of it as she was the one bringing the dog with her. He said:

"I think it's more important that we be fair to each other, you know? I don't think anybody wants to feel like they're the person who needs to do everything. Hey, I can cook for you. I can clean up after you and yourself. But at the same way she feels uncertain about my employment status, I'm uncertain about how she will contribute to our relationship in this way."

While discussing household chores, Steve wanted both of them to clean each of the washrooms, and Noi wanted him to do it all. She felt that since she was the one working, he should be compensating by doing work around the house. In a confessional, she said:

"It drives me a little crazy because, you know, it's always, like a discussion about what I'm not doing, but then it's never a discussion about what he's not doing. So I think that's a very one-sided perspective. It makes me nervous."

The couples on Married At First Sight have only a couple of weeks to make a decision to either stay married after the show or separate by getting a divorce. Viewers will have to tune in next week to see how this relationship pans out.

Married At First Sight airs every Wednesday at 8.00 pm ET on Lifetime.

