When will Married At First Sight Season 14, Episode 12 air? Release date, plot and more about the Lifetime series

Lifetime's Married At First Sight has become a very popular reality dating series among its audience. The fourteenth season is especially one for the books, as it has been known to have created a lot of drama. For the past 10 weeks, the couples on the show have been navigating ways to work on their relationship and try to understand each other.

But with only a couple of weeks left until Decision Day, viewers are eager to find out who will stand the test of time. On episode 11 of Married At First Sight, the couples celebrated their one-month anniversary. While for some it was smooth sailing, some continued to struggle more and more. They are navigating through misunderstandings, communication issues, lack of physical and emotional intimacy, and so on.

While expert interventions by Pastor Cal and Dr Viviana have helped some move forward and get closer to each other, others are still trying to see if they can work it out until the end. After the eight-week experiment comes to an end, the couples have to make the biggest decision of their lives: whether to stay married to the partner they were matched with or to go their separate ways.

Details on Married At First Sight Season 14, Episode 12

Married At First Sight Season 14, episode 12 will air on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at 8.00 pm ET on Lifetime. The preview, shown by the end of episode 11, promised a lot of drama for the viewers to tune in. As the couples bounce back from their one-month anniversary celebration, they face real-life challenges while dealing with discussions around day-to-day activities.

The preview begins with Michael and Jasmina day that seems to begin with the latter learning how to drive a car. The couple have been facing roadblocks since their honeymoon, with no proper communication and lack of physical and emotional intimacy. But with the intervention, viewers have seen the couple have some quality moments with each other.

However, in episode 12 of Married At First Sight, both of them question whether they can spend the rest of their lives together. In the preview, Jasmina says:

"It's been a month and I still don't have feelings for him."

Michael is seen talking to a family member and saying:

"I think right now, I'm like, me saying 'yes' on decision day is not going to happen."

While Steve and Noi have professed their love for each other in episode 10, there are still a lot of unresolved issues with regards to the couple's financial arrangements. In the preview, the couple again reach a disagreement on regular house duties that need to be orchestrated if they live together outside of the show.

During Katina and Olajuwon's time together, the pair had a heated argument over the former having a dating application on her phone in episode 11. While she confessed to having no recollection of it, her husband's tone added to the frustration. In the Married At First Sight preview, she is emotional as she says:

"I'm a real person with real feelings."

The Married At First Sight couples do not have a lot of time until they have to make a decision. However, it all looks very skeptical considering there are issues yet to be taken care of. Viewers will have to tune in to the next episode to witness the drama and be the judge on which relationships will pass through Decision Day with flying colors and who will leave.

