When will Married at First Sight Season 14 Episode 11 air? Plot, release date and more explored

With just a few weeks left until Decision Day, Married At First Sight couples are working out every possible statistic to understand each other to try and make their relationships work. Two interventions from the show's experts, Pastor Cal and Dr Viviana, have seen both of them stressing on different aspects of marital connection.

While the couples on Married At First Sight are navigating their way to make their marriages successful by the end of the show, they are also faced with issues and arguments in almost every episode. They have had misunderstandings, communication issues, lack of physical and emotional intimacy, and problems arising from lack of adjustment.

After the eight-week experiment comes to an end on the show, the couples will have to make the biggest decision of their lives: to stay married to the partner they were matched with or to file for divorce.

Details on Married At First Sight Season 14 episode 11

Episode 11 of Married At First Sight will air on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. The preview, shown at the end of episode 10, promised a lot of drama for viewers. All four couples left on the show deal with obstacles coming their way and have different ways of coping with it.

It looks like Chris will be making an appearance to support his friend Mark. When the former asks where his friend and Lindsey stand in the marriage, and if things have progressed, Mark says:

"I am not in love with her."

Considering their issues with communication and their lack of physical and emotional intimacy, the couple stands a vague chance at making it work.

Noi still seems to be concerned about Steve's financial instability. She had pointed it out during Pastor Cal's intervention and raises the same question in the upcoming episode when she says:

"Need to have some type of plan. Like, what are you gonna do for work? What are our expectations around money?"

This aspect of the conversation is a major hindrance for the couple, as they have already confessed to being in love with each other. Although Steve has tried to convince Noi about him having savings and freelance jobs, she is still questioning him for not having a stable job.

Jasmina and Michael are nowhere near the progress other couples have made in their relationships. They have had constant communication issues and arguments since their honeymoon, and no amount of intervention has helped them. In the preview, Jasmina admits:

"The first four weeks were a waste."

It looks like the highlight of the next episode will be Katina and Olajuwon as they head into a major altercation after dinner. Viewers have applauded Katina's efforts into making the marriage work and criticized her husband's behavior towards her.

In the preview, Olajuwan raises his voice when he says:

"You are married!"

The scene shifts to Katina looking angry as she screams at the production to get the mic off of her.

"Get this f****ing mic off me. Or you will get to see the real Katina..get this s**t off me."

The preview ends with Katina closing the door on Olajuwan and the latter standing helpless in the situation.

Things seem grim for most couples on Married At First Sight. Viewers will have to tune in every week to see if the couples make it to Decision Day and choose to stay married until and after the end of the show.

Married At First Sight airs every Wednesday at 8.00 pm ET on Lifetime.

Edited by Rhythm Bhatia