Who is Colby Kissinger from The Ultimatum? Sales director loves trekking and hunting

Season 1 of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move on is set to release on April 6, 2022. Starring six couples, the show is assumed to be an upgraded version of Love is Blind. Netflix’s upcoming show will have Colby Kissinger as one of the six couples. The 25-year-old is a sales director who loves hunting and trekking.

Colby Kissinger will be appearing on the show with his girlfriend Madly Riley Ballatori. The couple have been together for one and a half years, and Kissinger has given her girlfriend an ultimatum to either marry him or walk out of the relationship.

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move on features six couples who have been in a long-term relationship but are unsure about getting married to each other. The drama begins because one person in the relationship is ready to get married while the other is not. The official synopsis of the show reads:

Six different couples, on the verge of marriage. One partner is ready to get married, the other isn’t quite as sure. An ultimatum is issued — and in just over eight weeks, they must commit to marriage, or move on. In the meantime, each will choose a new potential partner from one of the other couples, in a life-changing opportunity to get a glimpse of two different possible futures.

Colby Kissinger from The Ultimatum: Marry or Move on holds a Business Management degree

Colby Kissinger has a pretty adventurous life, along with his passion for business. He holds a business management degree from Texas A&M University and was also a part of the Fire Science, Fire/Arson Investigation and Prevention from the year 2014 to 2016.

In May 2017, he started by being an assistant supervisor at Super Silica Sands which allowed him to enhance his management skills. He left the company in July and in October 2019, he joined Group 1 Automotive as an assistant manager.

With nearly two years of experience, he became the project manager at GDB Rentals. Here, the Texas native was a manager for a property management company. After working here for a year in 2022, he joined Deer Lake Lodge as an event/sales director.

Kissinger is very close to his family and friends. He is frequently spotted spending quality time with his family and going on trips with his friends.

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move on will have eight episodes. Viewers can stream the show on Netflix.

