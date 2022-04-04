What is The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On about? Trailer, hosts, and more about Netflix dating series

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On, Netflix’s upcoming marriage reality series is the kind of content that fans have been waiting for, post Love is Blind. Premiering on April 6, the show will feature six couples who have been in a long-term relationship. However, marriage is still a doubtful path for them to take.

The upcoming show will be an eight-episode series and consists of a never-seen concept that will determine the fate of the couples’ relationships. Netflix will have celebrity couple Nick and Vanessa Lachey as hosts for The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

“Six different couples, on the verge of marriage. One partner is ready to get married, the other isn’t quite as sure. An ultimatum is issued — and in just over eight weeks, they must commit to marriage, or move on. In the meantime, each will choose a new potential partner from one of the other couples, in a life-changing opportunity to get a glimpse of two different possible futures.”

Everything you need to know about The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On

Netflix’s upcoming show will have six couples struggling to decide on whether to get married or not. Either one of the people in the relationship is unsure about marrying while the other better half is ready to commit.

The biggest plot twist of the show is that couples will get to date the partners of other couples on the show. The experiment will allow them to decide whether they want to be with the person they have dated for nearly three years or not.

Take a look at the six couples who are set to appear on The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On

1) Alexis, 25 & Hunter, 28: Dating for two years, Alexis issues The Ultimatum

2) Madlyn, 24 & Colby, 25: Dating for one and a half years, Colby issues The Ultimatum

3) Shanique, 24 & Randall, 26: Dating for one and a half years, Shanique issues The Ultimatum

4) April, 23 & Jake, 26: Dating for two years, April issues The Ultimatum

5) Rae, 24 & Zay, 25: Dating two-and-a-half years, Rae issues The Ultimatum

6) Lauren, 26 & Nate, 30: Dating for two-and-a-half years, Nate issues The Ultimatum

The show was produced by Kinetic Content, which produced Love is Blind.

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On, Series Premiere, Wednesday, April 6, Netflix.

