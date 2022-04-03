When will Mud, Sweat, and Beards air on USA Network? Release date, trailer and more explored

USA Network is bringing its viewers a brand new wild adventure-based show, Mud, Sweat, and Beards on April 4, 2022. The show stars supreme adventure experts, Donny Dust and Ray Livingston, who will live amidst the wilderness, their all-time favorite place. The two are real-life best friends as well.

Mud, Sweat, and Beards will feature some of the world’s low-visited places with no facilities like food and water. These places are completely surrounded by nature and the two adventure experts, Donny Dust and Ray Livingston, will showcase their survival skills to thrive in the area.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

Donny Dust and Ray Livingston tackle some of the earth's most remote locations.

What’s more in Mud, Sweat, and Beards season 1?

The upcoming show will be a four-part series and each will be an hour long. Donny and Ray will be exploring four different places of the world: Alaskan wilderness, Louisiana swampland, New Mexico desert, and Icelandic shores.

The duo will be living in each of these places by building primitive paradises. Furthermore, in their version of vacation, they will also track down natural food sources and combat extreme weather, hunger, predators, and BO.

Their adventure in the wilderness also involves facing alligator-infested waters in handmade reed kayaks, constructing a mud hogan for warmth during desert nights, and building a Viking roundhouse out of logs and turf, among many more.

Moreover, Dust and Livingston will sometimes have to smoke pine marauding porcupine, track down an elusive dog-sized swamp rat, and go beyond having a cactus in a desert.

Noah Samton, SVP of Current Productions, in an interview with TV Insider stated:

"Mud, Sweat, and Beards is a brand new approach to wilderness adventure. Typically survivalists on TV spend most of their time miserable, but Donny and Ray love what they do and they have fun doing it. I think the audience is going to watch the show and wish they could be out there on this adventure with them.”

In the premiere episode, the backpackers will prepare their meal by building a spruce bow smoker and hunting down a porcupine for it.

Mud, Sweat, and Beards is produced by Leftfield Pictures, an ITV America company. Moreover, Shawn Witt, Gretchen Palek, Ryan Pender, Zach Green, and Matt Odgers will serve as the executive producers.

The show will premiere on Monday, April 4, 11/10c, USA Network.

Edited by Khushi Singh