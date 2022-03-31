When will Luxe Listings Sydney Season 2 air on Prime Video? Release date, plot, and more revealed

When Luxe Listings Sydney Season 1 premiered on Prime Video last year, it impressed viewers with its lavish and luxurious properties, leaving them asking for more.

The cast of Luxe Listings Sydney is all set to return as Season 2 of the show is ready to premiere on the streaming platform with bigger, better and never seen before lavish real estate properties.

Luxe Listings Sydney Season 2 release date, plot, and more details

Season 2 of the real estate show can be seen on Amazon Prime Video on April 1, 2022. The new season of the epic show promises the fiercest competition and little drama, unlike before.

Season 2 will see the return of fan-favorite real estate agents Gavin Rubinstein and D'Leanne Lewis, buyer's agent Simon Cohen and a new agent called Monika Tu, who loves drama.

Known for her bling and her international clientele, the self-proclaimed "super salesperson" Tu has sold precisely $2.15 billion worth of property so far and is excited to be a part of the new season. In the trailer for the new series, D'Leanne describes her as “a force to be reckoned with,” hinting that the competition is now going to be tougher than before.

The realtors will showcase some of the finest multi-million-dollar residences across Sydney and not just the Eastern Suburbs in the new episodes. The luxury properties will have features such as swimming pools with glass windows at the bottom, a home with a golf course, and a dedicated cheese room.

While viewers will see realtors fighting tooth and nail to crack million-dollar deals, they can also expect a cameo from Australian singer Delta Goodrem, who is looking for an ideal location to write and record her new album.

About Luxe Listings Sydney

Directed by Brad Gustafson, the show is a real estate lifestyle reality show that premiered on July 9, 2021, and got renewed for a second season after its premiere.

The six-part series follows a group of real estate agents hustling, bargaining, and striking deals in the real estate market in Sydney to impress buyer’s agent Cohen.

Now, in season 2, the agents will once again go head-to-head to land the best deals in the market for their buyers, along with showcasing some insane luxury properties to their viewers.

