What is Madlyn Riley Ballatori’s profession? The Ultimatum star has no desire to get married yet

An ultimatum has been served to Madlyn Riley Ballatori by her boyfriend to decide whether to marry him or to move on. The couple's fate will unravel on Netflix's new show The Ultimatum, airing on April 6, 2022.

According to the official synopsis of the show,

"Six different couples, on the verge of marriage. One partner is ready to get married, the other isn’t quite as sure. An ultimatum is issued — and in just over eight weeks, they must commit to marriage, or move on. In the meantime, each will choose a new potential partner from one of the other couples, in a life-changing opportunity to get a glimpse of two different possible futures.”

All about The Ultimatum star Madlyn Riley Ballatori’s profession and her fear of marriage

Madlyn Riley Ballatori is an IT project manager from Texas. The middle child in a family of 5 siblings, Madlyn is originally from The Woodlands, TX.

After completing her Bachelor of Science in Sociology from Texas A&M University, the 24-year-old moved to Austin and began her career in project management. She loves spending time outdoors and visiting waterways with her two Maltese pups.

Ballatori has been dating Colby Kissinger for a year and a half but is not ready to marry him yet as choosing one person for the rest of her life is a big choice for her.

She even thinks that she could be happy with someone else too. Hence, she is here for the experiment after being given an ultimatum by her 25-year-old boyfriend who is ready to pop the question to her and be “known as her man.”

Whether Ballatori will be with someone else and break up with Kissinger or stay with him till the end will be revealed in the upcoming eight-episode show.

About Netflix's The Ultimatum

After Love Is Blind, viewers are excited to experience a never-seen-before concept with the new show, The Ultimatum, Marry or Move On. The teaser of the show was dropped during the Love Is Blind season 2 reunion, hinting at the theme of the unscripted show.

Produced by Kinetic Content, the show will showcase the love life of six real-life couples considering marriage, but after realizing that one partner is not yet ready to commit while the other is ready to walk down the aisle, an ultimatum is issued to either get married or move on for good.

The show will debut on Netflix on April 6, with the first eight episodes airing the same day and the finale and reunion being premiered on Wednesday, April 13.

