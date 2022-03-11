6 stars, including Kim Kardashian, who love Netflix's Love is Blind

Since its debut in February 2020, Love Is Blind has quickly gripped audiences, as people were intrigued by the prospect of it all almost immediately.

The Netflix series, which just wrapped up its second season, confines 30 individuals to a studio for a week and a half to assess the thesis that instinctive mutual attraction is a barrier to romance.

Contestants pass their moments alone in the chambers, which are tiny, isolated rooms. They are only permitted to go on dates using the speaker system.

It is an understatement to say that stars like Kim Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen, and Miley Cyrus have also been following the show. As per their tweets and comments about the show, these few stars seem obsessed with Netflix's Love Is Blind.

chrissy teigen @chrissyteigen The first season of love is blind before the weddings should have been black screens for us so we would also be blind oooooooo shit The first season of love is blind before the weddings should have been black screens for us so we would also be blind oooooooo shit

The drama within and outside the pods has drawn followers and famous stars following the premiere of the show's Season 2 finale on March 5 on Netflix. These superstars did not hold back in expressing their views and affection towards the series.

Stars expressing their love for Netflix's 'Love Is Blind'

1) Kim Kardashian

Stars, just like the rest of their fans, binge-watch viral shows. In 2020, Kim Kardashian revealed her obsession with Netflix's Love Is Blind. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star disclosed her love for the show on Twitter, stating that her younger sister and fashion icon Kendall Jenner was partly responsible for her tuning in to the first season.

The founder of Skims also posted a screenshot of her tweet on her Instagram story to make her admirers understand her serious obsession with the show.

Kim Kardashian @KimKardashian Love is Blind 2 is everything!!!! I’m invested! Love is Blind 2 is everything!!!! I’m invested!

She recently tweeted again, showing her followers how invested she is in the second season of the hit series.

2) Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen's tweets with regards to the show are a display of her affection and obsession for Love Is Blind. A majority of the tweets were meant to be criticisms.

chrissy teigen @chrissyteigen done with “love is blind” ohhhh my god what now done with “love is blind” ohhhh my god what now

chrissy teigen @chrissyteigen The job titles on “love is blind” are so broad. “General manager”? Like of a baseball team or a ralph’s? Scientist? Why even tell us anything The job titles on “love is blind” are so broad. “General manager”? Like of a baseball team or a ralph’s? Scientist? Why even tell us anything

chrissy teigen @chrissyteigen 4 guys on love is blind look exactly the same and it’s making it difficult for my viewing 4 guys on love is blind look exactly the same and it’s making it difficult for my viewing

Following Saturday Night Live's presentation of a spoof comedy around Love Is Blind in March 2020, the supermodel expressed her fondness for the Netflix series, especially its presenter, Nick Lachey.

Chrissy Teigen's comment on SNL's post (Image via @commentsbycelebs/Instagram)

Teigen also commented on SNL's post, further revealing her obsession with the show.

3) Miley Cyrus

Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton were also contacted via DMs by Hannah Montana star and singer Miley Cyrus, who invited them to join her Instagram project. After Season 1 of Love Is Blind, Miley and numerous other celebrities reached out to Love is Blind couple Speed and Hamilton.

The Wrecking Ball singer started the Bright Minded Instagram Live series during the pandemic to spread optimism during the tough times. She would invite guests to discuss ways to find happiness while struggling.

Lauren and Cameron, one of the most successful couples to emerge from the show, appeared on the series. Miley's move helped further promote and hype up the show while also proving her fondness for it.

4) Katie Thurston

The Bachelorette Season 17 star Katie Thurston has tweeted on several occasions expressing her opinions about Love Is Blind events.

Last month, Katie turned to Twitter to share her opinions on Season 2. Without any hesitation, she has been drawing parallels to her own quest to find romance on a reality program.

Katie Thurston @katiethurston Wait - are we not going to elaborate Kyle saying he should have proposed to Deepti?! Are they dating?! Wait - are we not going to elaborate Kyle saying he should have proposed to Deepti?! Are they dating?! https://t.co/p8a8cmxde4

While watching the second season of the dating show, the Reality TV star continuously tweeted her thoughts. She appears to have thrown considerable shade at the Bachelor franchise in the act.

The star left comments on several Instagram posts made on the show's official Instagram account, with one saying:

"Oh I'm obsessed with this show."

5) Catherine Lowe

In an ironic tweet, Sean Lowe revealed his wife Catherine Giudici Lowe's obsession with the Netflix series. The Bachelor franchise couple got married in 2014 after starting their on-screen romance in Season 17.

Their romance resulted in the first-ever Bachelor marriage ceremony to be broadcast.

Sean Lowe @SeanLowe09 My wife has been binging Love is Blind on Netflix. I don’t get it. What kind of losers need a silly TV show to find love? My wife has been binging Love is Blind on Netflix. I don’t get it. What kind of losers need a silly TV show to find love?

Sean Lowe, intentionally throwing shade at both his wife and the show, received appraisals and compliments from followers regarding his amusing sense of humor.

6) Alicia Silverstone

According to reports, Clueless star Alicia Silverstone slid into the DMs of Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton. The couple, who married on Day 40 of the experiment, announced in February 2022 that they had received a few DMs from celebrities following their story on the show.

The actress was one of the most well-known individuals who occasionally reached out to them. Lauren told E! News Down in the DMs:

"She reposted a picture that I wrote, and then I was freaking out, and I was just like, 'Oh my god! You know who I am?!'"

She added:

"And then she wrote me a DM, and she said, 'I watched you guys fall in love. Yay!'"

Netflix's Love Is Blind premiere portrayed a handful of bachelors as they attempted to build without seeing each other. Some participants began their romances in the pods — and even decided to get married on the program.

The hosts, Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey, assist these blind-in-love couples in finding their happy endings.

