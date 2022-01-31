“Like a good neighbor, Russia is there” - Pete Davidson takes a dig at Aaron Rodgers in new SNL skit 

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was portrayed in a sketch on the NBC sketch comedy show Saturday Night Live by cast member and comedian Pete Davidson. The sketch centered around Russian misinformation about the nation of Ukraine.

In the first sketch of the show, Rodgers, portrayed by Davidson, was in a propaganda commercial about Russia as his car broke down. He used a slogan from the State Farm commercials in the skit:

“Oh, no, I am American ball-toss player Aaron Rodgers, and my car has broken down in Ukraine. Only one thing to do: Like a good neighbor, Russia is there.”

Fellow SNL cast member and comedian Chris Redd entered the frame as Jake from State Farm. He gave his assistance to the Packers quarterback, which included a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who wanted to see Rodgers’ Super Bowl ring.

The skit shifted back to the Oval Office, where President Joe Biden, played by cast member James Austin Johnson, was being educated about memes by his staff.

After watching the video of Rodgers, Biden asked if the Ukrainians were supposed to believe that was the Green Bay quarterback:

“So you’re telling me Ukranians are supposed to believe that’s the real Aaron Rodgers?”

A military officer, played by cast member Kenan Thompson, said this in response to the question:

"Apparently, that is the real Aaron Rodgers.”

SNL also spoofed Aaron Rodgers and vaccine stance

Last year, the sketch show announced the quarterback, who was portrayed by Davidson, was a guest with Judge Jeannie Pirro of Fox News. Pirro, played by Cecily Strong, opened the sketch with the four-time All-Pro player with this:

"Our first guest is an American brave enough to stand up and say, 'Screw you, science! I know Joe Rogan!"

Despite this part of the sketch being around a minute, it had lines like this:

"It's gotten so bad that State Farm called, and they're not even offering me the Rodgers rate."

"I never lied. I took all my teammates into a huddle, got all their faces three inches away from my wet mouth, and told them, 'Trust me. I'm more or less immunized. Go, team!'"

The spoof came from the quarterback’s appearance on the Pat McAfee Show when he explained his comments about being immunized after contracting COVID-19. He also called MMA commentator and podcaster Joe Rogan a friend.

For the 38-year-old, he has been in the news about his play and his comments off the field. It was only a matter of time before SNL made a comedy skit out of his news-making headlines.

