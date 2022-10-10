"Tom Welling being Jensen Ackles' grandpa?": Twitter goes wild as Tom Welling joins The Winchesters cast

Actor Tom Welling has reportedly joined the cast of the upcoming fantasy drama series, The Winchesters. Welling's addition to the cast was announced at the New York Comic Con. In the series, Welling will portray the character of Samuel Campbell, earlier played by actor Mitch Pileggi in Supernatural.

Fans on Twitter are excited about Welling joining the series. One user excitedly mentioned the fact that Welling's character is basically Jensen Ackles' grandfather on the show.

Tom Welling's Samuel Campbell is the father of Mary Campbell, which makes him Dean Winchester's grandfather. Samuel is known to be a no-nonsense man who is an exceptionally skilled hunter. He can at times be blunt and seem arrogant, but is also extremely sensible and caring.

Samuel also has a complicated equation with his daughter Mary, which makes his return to The Winchesters all the more interesting as viewers can expect their relationship to evolve a lot more.

Twitter goes berserk as Tom Welling joins The Winchesters cast

Several fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on actor Tom Welling joining the cast of The CW's new series, The Winchesters. Many expressed unbridled enthusiasm for Welling's addition to the cast. Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:

Desirae💘's💚💙 @DCLovesDestiel

I guess what I am saying is that Tom can play a douchecanoe just as well as a sweet-faced hero. Tom Welling will be amazing. He was fantastic as Clark, and was just as amazing when Clark was evil. Not saying Samuel was evil, but he was kind of a douchecanoe.I guess what I am saying is that Tom can play a douchecanoe just as well as a sweet-faced hero. #TheWinchesters Tom Welling will be amazing. He was fantastic as Clark, and was just as amazing when Clark was evil. Not saying Samuel was evil, but he was kind of a douchecanoe.I guess what I am saying is that Tom can play a douchecanoe just as well as a sweet-faced hero. #TheWinchesters

Amanda Stewart @RootedDeeply267 Excited that #TomWelling is going to be apart of #TheWinchesters ! I forgot to post my pics from a con earlier this year here (though I have elsewhere)but I had a chance to meet him & he was super friendly, kind, & seemed down to earth! Glad he will be apart of the #SPNFamily now! Excited that #TomWelling is going to be apart of #TheWinchesters! I forgot to post my pics from a con earlier this year here (though I have elsewhere)but I had a chance to meet him & he was super friendly, kind, & seemed down to earth! Glad he will be apart of the #SPNFamily now! https://t.co/TpFWhGf1Yo

𝙹𝚎𝚗𝚜𝚎𝚗'𝚜 𝚆𝚘𝚛𝚕𝚍 @brubsackles 🥹 #Thewinchesters Tom Welling is going to be Samuel Campbell, what a thrill guys Tom Welling is going to be Samuel Campbell, what a thrill guys 😭🥹 #Thewinchesters https://t.co/d2diayl1Tt

L🎃C (Zombie mama) 🖤🦇🦇 @LoriOCallaghan @FangasmSPN Wow that is brilliant loved Tom Welling in Smallville I know J2 had wanted to get him on Supernatural so it's great to see that he'll be in this, this is something that both Jensen and Jared are great at trying to involve friends in projects they're doing @FangasmSPN Wow that is brilliant loved Tom Welling in Smallville I know J2 had wanted to get him on Supernatural so it's great to see that he'll be in this, this is something that both Jensen and Jared are great at trying to involve friends in projects they're doing ❤️

🕯Ba🕯 @missmoonspeller So, it seems that we won't see Samuel Campbell (Tom Welling) until ep7 and we'll have a major reveling on ep13... #TheWinchesters haven't even started and I'm already hooked! So, it seems that we won't see Samuel Campbell (Tom Welling) until ep7 and we'll have a major reveling on ep13... #TheWinchesters haven't even started and I'm already hooked! https://t.co/07hbgGbt9P

Tom Welling is expected to appear in The Winchesters as Samuel in the seventh episode. Welling is a well-known actor, best known for his appearances in Smallville, Professionals, Lucifer, and The Fog, to name a few.

More details about The Winchesters plot, trailer, and cast

The Winchesters takes viewers back to the '70s as Dean Winchester narrates the eventful story of his parents' heroic efforts to save the world from deadly monsters. The official synopsis of the show, as per The CW, reads:

''Before Sam and Dean, there was John and Mary. Told from the perspective of narrator Dean Winchester, this is the epic, untold love story of how John met Mary, and how they put it all on the line to not only save their love, but the entire world.''

The CW dropped the official trailer for the show on July 27, 2022, and it offers a glimpse of John and Mary's life, and recounts how they fell in love whilst facing a number of deadly challenges.

The trailer has a charming and comic tone that fans of the original series, The Supernatural, would certainly enjoy. Based on the trailer, viewers can look forward to a fun and entertaining series, similar in tone to The Supernatural.

The show stars Meg Donnelly as Mary Campbell and Drake Rodger as John Winchester in the lead roles. The supporting cast includes Tom Welling, Bianca Kajlich, and Demetria McKinney, among many others.

The Winchesters is a prequel to The Supernatural, which focuses on the Winchester brothers' fight against various kinds of lethal monsters and demons. The show received mostly mixed-to-positive reviews, and over the years, has garnered a strong fan following from around the world.

You can watch The Winchesters on The CW on Tuesday, October 11, 2022.

